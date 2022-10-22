The reduced sunfish limit seems to be having a good affect on maintaining the size and numbers of sunnies in Lake Washington.
My family and I caught limits of mostly slab-sized sunfish during a week of fishing and lodging Oct. 10-14 on Lake Washington in Kasota.
In the 2021-22 Quality Sunfish Initiative, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reduced the daily and possession limit on specially chosen lakes in Minnesota. Lake Washington was one of 52 lakes added to the initiative in March 2022.
The statewide limit is 20. Lake Washington was cut to 10. Some lakes were reduced to a limit of five sunfish. Crappie limits also were reduced in some lakes to from 10 to five.
While we couldn't keep as many sunfish, a limit of 10 each is plenty.
The reduction is an effort to protect and improve sunfish sizes in Lake Washington and other lakes.
These changes are in response to angler-driven concerns over the declining sizes of sunfish in Minnesota.
“This is the final batch of new sunfish regulations that will be part of the Quality Sunfish Initiative. We’re pleased to be at our overall goal of 200 to 250 lakes with these special regulations,” said Dave Weitzel, Grand Rapids area fisheries supervisor. “We’ve had an impressive amount of public support all along for these regulations. Anglers spoke up that they want large sunfish in our lakes.”
These regulations are designed with sunfish biology in mind. Sunfish spawn in large nesting colonies during the spring and early summer. Parental male sunfish build and defend nests. Females select a male, lay eggs, and leave the eggs for the male to protect. The largest sunfish often get the best spawning sites. These nest-building male sunfish play an important role in regulating the population’s size structure.
When anglers keep the largest sunfish, the remaining small males don’t need to compete with large males to spawn. With the large males gone, the small males devote less energy to growing, mature and spawn at smaller sizes, and fail to grow to the size preferred by anglers.
The sunfish we caught averaged 8 inches long, with some pushing to 9-10 inches.
We also had good success catching crappies in the 8-12 inch range, with most 8-9 inches.
While the sunfish were willing to bite readily, it took the whole week for us to catch a limit of 10 crappies each.
Wax worms hooked to small Flu Flu hair jigs proved to be the best bait for sunfish. Waxies also worked well with crappies, although minnows worked best later in the week when the high temperature dropped 40 degrees from 80 to 40.
In the first two days, light winds allowed us to fish comfortably anywhere on the lake.
But when the winds picked up to gusting to 30 mph, we fished on sheltered sides of the lake and found fish biting.
Our boat captain, my nephew Luke Beck of Eagan, used a lake app on his phone to follow the contours of the lake to drop off areas where we found schools of panfish.
In the most productive areas on the East side just south of the Lake Washington Club, my nephew, Mark Beck of Lakeland, caught the biggest fish, a 33 ½ inch, 11 pound (estimated) northern pike that he fought for 15 minutes before landing. He caught it on a fathead minnow and released it.
Focusing on the calmer parts of the lake on the last two days, Luke located crappies along with sunfish mixed in just south of Second Point in 13 feet of water.
We also caught three small walleyes during the week, keeping one about 13-incher, which was the first fish we caught behind grassy island. My brother-in-law Dave Ross of Coon Rapids caught it on a wax worm.
Dave and his wife Nancy, my sister, fished almost exclusively wax worms during the week. Mark and I used mostly crappie and fathead minnows, but I switched to waxies later. My brother, Dave of Woodbury went back and forth between waxies and minnows.
Luke also caught a number of largemouth bass which he released, and we also landed many small perch and rough fish including sheepshead and a bullhead, making it eight species caught.
We chose to fish in the fall because the bite tends to turn on as the water cools and fish fill up for winter. The water temperature dropped to 57 degrees, while it was in the 70s in the summer.
In the first two days, the warm and calmer weather attracted a couple of dozen boats. In the last two days when the wind picked up and the temperature dropped, we saw only a few other boats.
Although it rained and briefly snowed in the last two days, we still headed out on the water. On Thursday afternoon it poured rain for about 15 minutes while we were fishing, but we were well prepared with rain gear.
On Friday morning we noticed snow flakes falling, but they melted soon after hitting the ground.
It can be cold and sometimes snow in the second week of October, but it's worth bearing it to catch more and bigger fish.