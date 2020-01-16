St. Peter girls basketball team appeared to have a victory locked up in regulation time Thursday against visiting New Ulm.
The Saints led the Eagles 60-54 in the last minute. But the Eagles made a pair of 3-pointers to tie it 60-60 and send it into overtime.
However, the Saints outscored the Eagles 8-3 in the extra session to win 68-63.
St. Peter coach Bob Southworth said it "was a battle to the end with New Ulm hitting a buzzer beater to force overtime. The girls held it together in overtime to come out with the win.
The Eagles had the hot hand shooting outside with 9 of 24 from 3-point land, while the Saints made 3 of 15. But the Saints had a 40-20 advantage on points in the paint.
Morgan Kelly led the Saints with a double-double of 21 points and 13 rebounds, plus she had four blocked shots, four steals and three assists.
Josie Wiebusch also scored in double figures with 11 points, plus she had five rebounds, four steals and three assists.
Sarah Conlon collected 10 points, six rebounds, four assists and one block.
Emma Jones led St. Peter with seven assists, plus five points.
Rhyan Holmgren and Lilly Ruffin scored eight points each.
New Ulm, which St. Peter also defeated 82-63 earlier this season, fell to 5-8 overall and 2-4 in the Big South Conference.
After a week off, the Saints (11-4, 5-1) host New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (8-6) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23.
"It will be good to have some time off to get healthy and hopefully recover from some injuries," Southworth said.
New Ulm 29 31 3 — 63
St. Peter 34 26 8 — 68
St. Peter 68 (Morgan Kelly 21, Josie Wiebusch 11, Conlon 10, Rhyan Holmgren 8, Lilly Rufin 8, Emma Jones 5, Abby Haggenmiller 3, Maddie Kamm 2)
Rebounds 40 (Kelly 13, Conlon 6, Wiebusch 5, Haggenmiller 3, Ruffin 3, Holmgren 2, Jones 1, unassigned team 7)
Assists 19 (Jones 7, Conlon 4, Kelly 3, Wiebusch 3, Haggenmiller 1,Holmgren 1)
Steals 11 (Kelly 4, Wiebusch 3, Jones 2, Holmgren 1, Kamm 1)
Blocks 5 (Kelly 5, Conlon 1)
FG 25-58 (43%)
3FG 3-15 (20%, Kamm 2-3, Wiebusch 1-2, Holmgren 1-3, Conlon 1-6)
FT 15-23 (65%)