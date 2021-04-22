St. Peter senior Mia Hansen won medalist honors with a career best 89 as the Saints girls golf team narrowly defeated Mankato West 403-404 in the season opener Thursday in an 18-hole meet at North Links Golf Course.
Other Individual scorers for the Saints were Adrianna Bixby with a 98, Audra Bixby with a 104 and Emily Salfer with a 112.
Mankato West was led by Tealy Krosch with a 94 followed by Ally Grabianowski with a 96.
"Although it was a bit windy at times, it was very nice weather with a temp around 64 degrees," St. Peter head coach Pat Klubben said. "This was the first meet for the STP girls as we have had our first two meets cancelled or postponed."
On the JV side St. Peter lost to the Scarlets 224-267. The Saints JV were led by Piper Ruble with 54 and Natalie Petersen with 66.
The Saints next action will be at Waseca for a Big South Conference 9-hole event on Monday followed by the St. Peter Invitational on Tuesday at Shoreland CC.