One of the leading scorers in Cleveland High School basketball history gives credit to his mom for his success.
"My mom (Lynn Lundberg) is the only reason that I have the opportunity to play college basketball," Cleveland senior Ben Holden said. "She's been in my corner since third grade, driving me to practice and tournaments. Our summer vacations for the past seven years have been on the road to another AAU Tournament. Thanks, Mom."
The 6-foot-6 inch, 225-pound power forward joined the 1,000 point club last season as a junior, averaging 20 points, 12.9 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and three assists per game.
Son of Lynn Lundberg and Mike Holden, Ben is a five-year varsity letter winner, a three-year varsity captain and three years all-conference.
Although Holden has not officially signed to play basketball with a college, he is considering playing Division III at Concordia College-Moorhead or North Central University.
"I've loved the game of basketball for as long as I can remember, and I am just looking for the best place to continue my academic and basketball career," Holden said.
Also a football player at Cleveland, Holden plans to major in psychology in college.
He has earned Presidential Scholarships along with merit in the community scholarships.
"My goals are to leave college with a degree that allows me to help as many people as I can," Holden said. I love basketball, but the academics in college are my focus."
Holden has high hopes for the Clippers this season and beyond.
"Cleveland basketball is on the rise," Holden said. "Look out this year and for years to come!"