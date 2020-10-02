Coaches
Head coach: Brian Odland, 12th year
Assistant coaches: Steve Alger, Greg Emley, Justin Helget, Doug Boyer, Kent Bass, Shea Roehrkhasse, Erick Boe, Kurt Moelter
Key Players
Sr Ethan Grant WR/FS - 2nd leading receiver from last season with 25 receptions for 414 yards, a team-high 16.6 average and team-high 10 touchdowns, with one PAT catch. He will continue to be a primary target, Odland said.
Jr Vinny Guappone RB/LB - 2nd leading rusher from last season with 96 carries for 374 yards, a 3.9 average per carry, and two touchdowns and 3rd leading receiver with 23 receptions for 171 yards and two touchdowns. He will continue to be a kick return threat as well, Odland said
Jr Jason Beckman OL/DL & Sr Johnny Miller OL/DL return as starters on the offensive line. Both will also be depended on heavily on to anchor the defensive line, Odland said.
Sr Carter Wendroth WR/CB, Sr Jamarion Robinson WR/OLB and Sr Nathan Fogal WR/OLB will be depended on to come up with plays on both sides of the ball this season, Odland said.
Keep Your Eye On
Jr Kole Guth QB - "He has had a strong summer and fall, and we expect that he will be ready to run the show on week 1," Odland said.
Sr Ryan Sandland RB/ILB - "Ryan moved to LB to advantage of his aggressiveness," Odland said. "We expect him to have a lot of carries and tackles this season."
2019 Recap
Finished the regular season 3-5. Lost to Mankato East 36-14 in round 1 of section.
2020 Season Outlook
"I expect the section to be a battle between Hutchinson and Marshall," Odland said. "Weather and the ability to adjust plans on the fly will have an impact on this season.
Comments From the Coach
"We have made great strides in becoming a stronger team in the weight room. We return several players with game experience from last year. We will need to lean on these older guys to provide leadership and stability in the early part of the season. - Brian Odland, head coach