Saturday morning, the St. Peter wrestling team opened its 2021-22 season with a trio of matches in a tournament hosted by New Prague. The Saints opened the day with a pair victories over Austin, 72-6, and East Ridge, 68-4, before they suffered defeat at the hands of the host Trojans 39-27.
In the Austin dual, Harold Born, Brogan Hanson, Cole Filand, Kole Guth and Leighton Robb all earned victories via fall.
In the East Ridge matchup, Ryan Moelter, Charlie Born, Nakiye Mercado and Cole Filand all earned fall victories while Riley Kane, Harold Born and Brogan Hanson all earned major decision victories.
The final dual of the tournament against New Prague saw Charlie Born, Cole Filand, Kole Guth and Connor Travaille all earned fall wins while Oziel Hildago earned a 6-1 decision.
St. Peter returns to the mat when the Saints host a triangular Thursday, Dec. 9 with matches beginning at 5 p.m.