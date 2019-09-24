St. Peter volleyball team improved to 13-6 with a 3-0 victory over host St. James on Tuesday.
Set scores showed: 25-22, 25-21, 25-15.
St. Peter showed good teamwork with five players having five kills or more.
Brielle Bushaw, Grace Remmert and Sarah Conlon led with six kills each.
Conlon also had a team-high five blocks and one ace serve. Remmert had 11 service points, two ace serves, two blocks and one dig. Bushaw also had a block.
Paige Hewitt led the offense with 21 set assists. She also had five kills, two digs, seven service points and one ace serve.
Maggi Pierret also had five kills, plus a block.
Allie McCabe had 11 service points with two aces and two set assists.
Carlie Chabot notched two kills.
McKenna VanZee picked up a dig.
Last Thursday's match scheduled at Blue Earth Area has been rescheduled for 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26.