COACHES
Head coach: Linda Seaver – 35th year.
Assistant coaches: Emily Barnard — JV Coach – 2nd Year; Kathy Nesbit – 7th Year volunteering; Bailey Plonske – 7th Year volunteering; Ginger Nesbit – 5th Year volunteering; Janet Penland – 3rd Year volunteering.
KEY PLAYERS
Darbi Dunning, senior, captain, all-conference 2020, Mia Schwarz, senior, captain, all-conference 2020; Chloe Brandt, junior, captain, all-conference 2019 and 2020; Morgan Jones, senior, all-conference 2020, Anna Pavlo, senior, all-conference 2019 and 2020; Bella Holloway, junior, Ella Nesbit, junior.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Grace Hardel, Gracie Buesgens and Pari Mostaghimi. There is also a handful of eighth and ninth graders who will be pushing for varsity positions. We are determined to work hard and improve each day and each week. This team has great potential.
MOVED ON
Greta Nesbit, Makenna Reinhardt, Emma Seaver and Halle Bemmels.
2020 RECAP
Last season’s record: 12-2; conference champs, going undefeated; second in section, losing to Litchfield.
2021 SEASON OUTLOOK
Conference play this year is different; we will play each team two times, 10 total matches. LSH should be one of the conference favorites.
Unsure on section favorite, as there are a number of new teams in the section, and we are no longer with Litchfield or Annandale, who were favorites the last two seasons.
COMMENTS FROM THE COACH
We lost 4 seniors last year, but return many of our key players from last season and the girls have worked hard all summer and have made big improvements. We should be a very versatile team, many of the girls are strong at both singles and doubles.
Because of the depth, inner squad competition will be great and will help to provide an excellent challenge for the entire team. This is a very athletic and competitive team – they have a great spirit and are motivated. The team has a lot of depth and young talent coming up.
Last season we had a limited match schedule and we did not have an individual end of the season tournament and there was no State Tennis Tournament – we are all excited for a more normal year, especially at tournament time.
Even though we are one of the smallest teams in the conference we probably have the largest number of girls out for tennis. Anticipating to have more than 30+ girls, grades 7-12, out for tennis again.
BY THE NUMBERS
4 – Varsity players graduated
7 – Returning seniors on this years squad
4 – Volunteer coaches to assist the girls who are committed and knowledgeable