In preparation for their season-opening meet, inside the MSU,M fieldhouse on Tuesday, the Mankato Loyola/Cleveland track & field team has been running in the school’s halls and gym and around the parking lot…when it was nice enough to go outside.
“It’s been too wet,” said head coach Dale Compton. “We haven’t done a lot of technical training. We haven’t been able to throw in the pits or work on the triple jump. We can put a couple of hurdles up in the gym and do handoffs in the hallway but that’s it.”
But Compton was glad to host the indoor meet. It was the first time the Crusaders have competed inside in almost three years.
For the girls, Waseca took first place with 192 points. Minnesota Valley Lutheran was second with 113 points. St. Clair/Immanuel Lutheran was third with 89 points. Mankato Loyola/Cleveland was fourth with 40 points, and St. James Area was fifth with 22 points.
For the boys, Waseca took first place with 147.33 points. Minnesota Valley Lutheran was second with 133 points. St. James Area was third with 106 points. St. Clair/Immanuel Lutheran was fourth with 49.66 points. Mankato Loyola/Cleveland was fifth with 45 points.
“I thought we had some decent efforts, but there are so many new athletes,” Compton said. “We didn’t really have high expectations just because we haven’t had an indoor meet in three years. Most of our kids haven’t run indoor ever, so it was just more of a learning experience today.
Competing on the girls team were freshmen Kamryn Lindsay (55, 4x200) and Savannah Meyer (sprint medley, above).
Competing on the boys team were juniors Henry Strobel (55, 200) and Gavin Selly (4x800, 400), sophomore Nathan Strobel (sprint medley, 4x400) and freshman TJ Waldron (1600).
The Crusaders have only one male senior, a wheelchair competitor, and one female senior, who is in her first year in track & field.
“We’re not going to have a lot of experience at an upper level,” Compton said.
The Crusaders return to the MSU,M fieldhouse on Monday.
“Hopefully they won’t be as nervous coming in,” Compton said. “They will have an indoor meet under their belts, and they understand what an indoor facility is like, and so hopefully that will help us.”
Girls results
55: 4th Maddie Huiras, 10.64; 5th Lauren Yenish, 10.71; X Kamryn Lindsay 8.76
200: 12th Emma Zernechel 34.87
55LH: 2nd Maddie Huiras 10.42; 3rd Lauren Yenish 10.56
55HH:11th Sophie Skinner 9.25; 13th Maria Lombardia 9.41
4x200: 4th, 2:15.23; Maddie Cooney, Kyie Kolars, Grace Stoffel, Sophie Skinner; X, 2:21.54; Mercedes Hernandez, Kamryn Lindsay, Emma Zernechel, Maria Lombardia
Sprint medley: 3rd, 5:01.57; Lauren Yenish, Maddie Cooney, Maddie Huiras, Savannah Meyer
HJ: 2nd Kylie Kolars, 4-08; 11th Lauren Yenish 4-00; X Kamryn Lindsay 4-04
TJ: 8th Hannah Odegard 21-00
SP: 11th Elaine Ludvik 22-09.50; 15eth Natalie Jandara 21-05.50; 19th Abby Moses 19-05.00; 20th Alexa Bostad 19-04.00
Boys results
55: 8th Henry Strobel 7.48; 15th Jack Skubitz 8.04; 16th Danny Wood 8.16; 17th Ty Romnes 8.36
200: 9th Henry Strobel 27.86
400: 7th Gavin Selly 1:05.35
800: 3rd Sam Vetter 2:33.31
1600: 4th James Younge 5:15.00; 8th Corbin Deichman 5:45.78; 12th TJ Waldron 5:56.62
55LH: 6th Casey Fogal 10.39
55HH: 1st Simon Morgan, 8.56; 7th Casey Fogal, 11:10
4x200: 5th 1:51.53; Nick Huisken, ??, Casey Fogal, Chase Kijenski
4x400: 4th 4:17.54; Josh Kann, Nathan Strobel, ??, James Younge
4x800: 3rd, 10:01.77; Sam Vetter, Chas Kijenski, Gavin Selly, Carter Zimmerman
Sprint medley: 3rd, 4:23.35; Josh Kann, Simon Morgan, Nick Huisken, Nathan Strobel
HJ: 8th Chase Kijenski 5-00
PV: 3rd Nick Huisken 9-00
SP: 21st Danny Wood 25-05.00; 22nd Jack Skubitz 25-05.00; 23 Christian Barker 25-02.25; 25th Max Bolstand 20-05.00; 26th Tye Romnes 18-03.50