Loyola/Cleveland Cross Country
Coaches
Head coach: Dale Compton, 16th year
Assistant coaches: Alex Nuy, 3rd year
Key Athletes
Tyler Erickson - 12th grade
Joe Huisken - 12th grade
James Younge - 10th grade
Lyndsey Wangness - 9th grade
Keep Your Eye On
Lilly Croatt - 9th grade
Jewel Factor - 9th grade
Macey Ziebarth - 12th grade
"This is the first year for Macey, but she might be one to watch," Compton said. "Lilly and Jewel both got some varsity experience at the end of last season. Ninth-grader Lyndsey Wangsness is our top returning girl. She has two years of varsity experience."
Moved on
Mitchell Johnstone - 4x Letter Winner; 2x All-State
Jerrett Peterson - All-State
Brett Omtvedt - 4x State meet appearance
Cooper Thomez - Varsity Letter winner
Ellie Nygren - team captain, 6x varsity letter winner
2019 Recap
Valley Conference Champions
Section 2A Runner-up
4th straight State Meet
13th place MSHSL State Meet
2020 Season Outlook
"Season Outlook will be tough for this year," Compton said. "Due to the uncertainty of everything, it's hard to predict what the season will look like in October. Looking at last year's results, it would be safe to say St. James boys and the Fairmont and Belle Plaine girls teams will be battling for the top of section again this fall.
Comments From The Coach
"This will be a unique year for all of the cross country teams. The schedule has changed, and there are more rules and regulations to follow. But like every year we are just excited to be back and have the opportunity to compete. We lost a big group of seniors from last year's team, but they did a great job of helping build the foundation for the current team. With our four seniors this year, we will look to them to lead a very young team. Tyler Erickson brings multiple years of varsity and state meet experience to the team. And we do return four of our top seven boys from last year. On the girls' side we are looking to build on last year's top 10 finish in the section. Ellie Nygren was the captain the past two year and now we are looking for someone to take her spot. Our junior high team did very well last year in their competitions, so we are excited to see them move up to help the varsity level this fall." — Dale Compton, head coach)
By The Numbers
30 — total runners
10 — Cleveland runners (seniors Tyler Erickson, Eric Rohlfing, Macey Ziebarth; freshmen Lilly Croatt, Jewel Factor, Jorden Rossow, Nathan Strobel; eighth-grader TJ Waldron, seventh-graders Mason Kluntz and Elijah Mons)
8 — returning letter winners
4 — seniors