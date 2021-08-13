Fair alpachas.jpg

Kids and adults got a chance to get up close and personal with farm animals Friday at Nicollet County Fair. Petting alpacas from the Lazy Day Farm in North Mankato in the Annexstad Building at the Fairgrounds are Cyrus Craig, 3, sister Lily, 5, and their parents Justin and Emily of Le Sueur. (Pat Beck/southernminn.com)

