The St. Peter boys started round 1 of Section 2AA on Wednesday, June 2 in New Prague and played a very respectable round of golf. The Saints sit in 2nd place after day 1 in a very tough section this year.
The top four teams advanced to day 2 team competition with Southwest Christian winning the 4th place tiebreaker over GSL.: 1. Blue Earth Area 301, 2. St. Peter 317, 3. Holy Family Catholic 321, 4. Southwest Christian, 5. Glencoe-Silver Lake 329, 6. Jordan 351, 7. St. Clair/Loyola 362, 8. Waseca 370, 9. Maple River 375, 10. Tri-City United 382, 11. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 386, 12. Belle Plaine 401, 13. LS-H/Cleveland /Sibley East 405.
All individuals not on those top four teams that shot an 88 or better will also advance Tuesday, June 8 at New Prague.
St. Peter was led by Kendall Nicolai with a 40-38 (78). He is tied for 4th place overall. He carded 5 birdies, 3 pars, and 6 bogeys in his round. "He had a wonderful round of golf going until hole 17 and 18 where he finished plus 4," St. Peter coach Neil Doose said. "Kendall will look to lead the team's comeback on day 2."
Anthony Nicolai followed closely with a 40-39 (79) which puts him in 8th place individually. He tallied 1 birdie, 11 pars (including 6 in a row on the back 9) and 4 bogeys. "Anthony played some really smart golf today and for the most part stayed out of trouble," Doose said. "I was proud of his demeanor and focus today and the way he handled adversity."
Kaiden Brovold 11th place with a 38-42 (80) and Marshall Nicolai (11th place) 39-41 (80) finished the team scoring today. "Kaiden had a wonderful 11 pars and 6 bogeys in his round, and Marshall tallied 2 birdies, 8 pars, and 6 bogeys," Doose said. "Kaiden and Marshall both left a few shots out there on the course and can easily find a way to shoot in the 70s to help this team even more on Tuesday."
Logan Moe followed with a 42-43 (85) today. This is good for 25th place overall out of 81 golfers. Moe carded 7 pars and 9 bogeys. "Logan did a good job for the most part hitting fairways today, and that really helps on a course like New Prague," Doose said.
Korey Lager (33rd place) shot a 43-47 (90). He had 6 pars and 8 bogeys in his round. "His strength is hitting fairways, and he struggled a bit with that on this tight course in New Prague," Doose said. "He will look to be in the low 80s next week.
"As a team we had some lapses in our shot selection at times both off the tees and on our approach shots. We struggled mightily on hole 18 today by trying to attack the front pin too aggressively. Our top four scorers were plus 6 on that hole alone and that led to a 16 stroke deficit to BEA who shot a blazing 301.
"We had 4 of 6 guys shoot below their season averages today, and we will need all 6 to do that on Tuesday if we want to try and catch BEA. 16 strokes is not impossible to make up and I know this team will work hard on their games this week, and tweak some club selections and shot placements to lower our scores.
"The greens at New Prague are sloped back to front and are small. As a team we need to do a better job of being on the front of greens so we do not have so many fast downhill putts which led to many 3 putts for the Saints today. Our misses on these greens have to be in front of, or short of the greens instead of behind them or off to the right or left.
"We also need to not focus so hard on trying to birdie holes and getting more pars. We only had 43% pars today, and that is our lowest total of the year. On the other hand we had 36% bogeys and 13% double bogeys or worse and that is our highest total of the year for those categories.
"I am confident these guys will refocus and learn from their mistakes next week and shoot a better score. I am so proud of these young men who represent this school and community in such a fine way, and I know we will bounce back strong next week. BEA is a very good golf team and we not only have to beat them by 16, but we also have to beat a very strong Holy Family and Southwest Christian squad as well."