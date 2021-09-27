Saturday afternoon, the St. Peter swim and dive team hosted the St. Peter Invite, welcoming New Prague, Bloomington Kennedy and Tri-City United for the competition. It was the Saints and the Trojans that battled for the top team finish all afternoon and despite continued improvement in almost all events, it was New Prague that earned the team victory with 532 points compared to St. Peter's 501.
Top three finishers were awarded medals for their performances in the invitational.
Hannah Denzer continued her impressive season as she broke her own school record in the 200 Freestyle by keeping pace with Payten Schieffer of New Prague.
Denzer's previous record was 2:02.30 and she improved that mark to 2:01.69, finishing second behind Schieffer who posted a time of 2:00.38.
The first event of the day was the 200 medley relay which saw the Saints team of Olivia Denzer, Maya Pettis, Jaiden Landsom and Trista Landsom claim the silver medal with a time of 2:08.64. The team of Salena Smit, Addison Landsom, Anna Boomgaarden and Sarah Coe finished sixth with a time of 2:14.42.
As mentioned above, H. Denzer (2:01.69) finished second in the 200 freestyle while Morgan Petersen (2:20.86) and Isabell Johnson (2:21.53) finished fifth and sixth.
Boomgaarden was the top finisher for St. Peter in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:37.26 to earn fourth place while Pettis (2:41.60) and Paige Wachal (2:42.71) finished sixth and seventh.
In the 50 freestyle race, Eve Zimmerman (28.53), Coe (28.67) and A. Landsom (28.94) finished fifth sixth and seventh.
Laura Klatt earned the bronze medal in the 1 meter dive by scoring 342.25 points, just 2.7 fewer than the second-place finisher.
Anna Klatt (292.40) and Brianna Baker (278.80) finished sixth and seventh for the Saints.
In the 100 butterfuly race, J. Landsom (1:10.72), Boomgaarden (1:11.00) and Smit (1:15.56) finished fourth fifth and sixth.
O. Denzer was the top finisher for St. Peter in the 100 freestyle event finishing fourth with a time of 1:01.19. Petersen (1:02.54), Zimmerman (1:03.49) and T. Landsom (1:04.29) finished sixth through eighth.
H. Denzer earned the gold medal in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:35.83 while Ellie Johnson claimed the bronze with a time of 5:59.34.
In the 200 freestyle relay race, the team of Zimmerman, Petersen, Johnson, and H. Denzer earned the gold with a time of 1:50.62 while the team of A. Landsom, Coe, Pettis and Boomgaarden earned a fourth place finish with a time of 1:56.57.
O. Denzer earned the silver medal in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:08.27 while J. Landsom (1:11.50), T. Landsom (1:12.34) and Smit (1:13.41) finished fourth through sixth.
Pettis was the top finisher for St. Peter in the 100 breaststroke with a fourth place finish and a time of 1:22.65. Lauren Odland (1:25.74) and A. Landsom (1:28.13) finished seventh and ninth.
In the final event of the meet, the team of Johnson, Smit, O. Denzer and H. Denzer finished second with a time of 4:03.01 while the team of Zimmerman, T. Landsom, Petersen and J. Landsom finished third with a time of 4:12.48.
The Saints return to the Pool Tuesday, Sept. 28 when they travel to Mankato to dual with the Mankato East Cougars.