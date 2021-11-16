A slow first period did not deter the Minnesota River Bulldogs as the girls played earned their first win of the year on the road against the Windom Eagles. A monster second period from forward Adrianna Bixby which saw her score a pair of goals and pick up an assist, propelled the Bulldogs to a 4-1 victory.
"This is our third game in a row without a practice," said Minnesota River head coach Madison Bergren. "Our first period started out with us trying to find our legs and teach, but we got better as it went on."
The Bulldogs slower start resulted in a trio of first period mistakes resulting in penalties and Windom scoring the opening goal of the game with 6:39 to go in the first.
With 11:40 remaining in in the second period, the Eagles were called on a trip and 16 seconds into the power play, Lucy Kleschult was able to score the equalizing goal with an assist from Bixby.
After a game misconduct major call against Windom, Bixby scored the go ahead and insurance goals with 6:16 and 1:43 remaining in the second. The first goal was assisted by Mia Schwarz and the second Anna Pavlo.
The final goal of the night came with 1:37 remaining as Christina Cruz lit up the lamp on an assist from Schwarz, her third of the night.
Overall, the Bulldogs were outshot 32-20, but maximized their shots scoring on 20 percent of their shots on net.
With the win Minnesota River is now 1-2 on the season and will return to the ice Thursday, Nov. 18, with a home game against the New Ulm Eagles. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.