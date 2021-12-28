In their final game before Christmas break, the Cleveland Clipper girls basketball team played host to GHEC-Truman-Martin Luther Tuesday, Dec. 21. The Clipper offense struggled to find success in the game however and ultimately lost the matchup 60-21, dropping the team record to 3-7 during the opening stretch of the season.
The first half saw the Jaguars open up a 28-13 lead and the defense only clamped down harder on Cleveland during the second half as they held the Clippers to an eight point half.
Cleveland returns to the hardwood Tuesday, Jan. 4 when the team is set to host the Mankato Loyola Crusaders with tip-off scheduled for 6 p.m.