Wind and a 90-degree temperature played a key role in St. Peter's 0-0 overtime tie with Mankato West, as players from both sides struggled with the elements.
But despite the lack of scoring, there was plenty of offensive play.
Two teams evenly matched tackled the conditions at Floyd Johnson Field. St. Peter played with the wind through the first half and pretty much dominated play, while West had the advantage in the second half.
The Scarlets did miss an open goal just over 7 minutes into the first half, but it was the Saints who had the solid scoring chances after that. Obet Alvarez was in front of the West goal and had a near-miss at 25:05; Yahye Mohamed missed high after West goalkeeper Nick Lundberg came far out of net two minutes later; and Yahye had a breakaway thwarted again a minute later.
Three St. Peter throw-ins from Alex Bosacker between 11:30 and 8:35 remaining in the first half provided scoring chances for the Saints, and then Yahye punched one just over the crossbar thirty seconds later.
A St. Peter corner kick with only a minute left in the first half was one final scoring opportunity in that surge.
It was a defensive standoff in the second half and through two overtime periods. West had really only two good scoring attempt with 13:25 left in the second half when a free kick went wide left, another just over the crossbar with 8:42 remaining.
With 5:53 left in regulation, Yahye had the Saints last solid scoring opportunity went his shot sailed wide left. Few solid chances for either team surfaced in the two overtime periods.
The Saints record stands at 7-1-2 with the Tuesday tie. But St. Peter remains atop the Big South Conference standings at 5-1-1, a half game ahead of Waseca's 5-2 mark. Mankato West is 6-2-2.
St. Peter's back in conference play Thursday at home versus Worthington, then heads to New Ulm next Tuesday.