Like their football field, the Cleveland Clippers were under construction this year.
While the team — already short staffed and transitioning from nine- to 11-man — was afflicted by injuries, their turf and spectator hill above it was damaged by the groundwork for a new school addition. The Clippers didn’t have a true home game all season.
But the field will be fixed, and the Clippers will heal too, and with dedication and desire, next season has the potential to be vastly different than this fall's 1-8 record. The team took time to reflect on its efforts, as well as point forward to 2020, at an awards banquet held in the school cafeteria Thursday.
Taking home the only award voted by the team, the Clippers’ Most Valuable Player was senior tight end and linebacker Brock Olson. Despite hurting his hand at the end of game three, Olson grabbed 16 catches for 252 yards. He also returned eight kickoffs for 119 yards. As a defender, he had 17 solo tackles and 33 assists, with one sack, four tackles behind the line, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one pass deflection. For his efforts, district coaches chose him as a member of the All-District team.
“He is an incredible emotional leader for us,” head coach Erik Hermanson said. “He probably was famous for playing with just one hand most of the season.”
Junior lineman Cameron Seely also earned an All-District award and was chosen by his coaches as the Clipper’s Defensive Player of the Year. He led the team in solo tackles (27), assists (54), sacks (three), behind-the-line tackles (12), blocked PAT kicks (three) and fumble recoveries (three). He also forced one fumble.
Because Seely led most defensive stats, the coaches didn’t have to calculate who would be the ‘Torpedo” award winner this year, Hermanson said. “He was basically the heart of our defense.”
Offensive Player of the Year and one of three Clipper All-District Honorable Mentions was junior quarterback Alex McCabe. Playing in only parts of five games due to an injury, McCabe completed 73 of 163 pass attempts for 962 yards, five touchdowns and one extra point. He was at the top of the district in passing attempts, completions and total passing yards. He also kept the ball 50 times for 189 yards, a pair of TDs and two PATs.
“If we have him healthy behind all the 10th graders who will be 11th graders next year, he’s going to play the whole season and light Sothern Minnesota up,” Hermanson said.
Tyce Shook and Isaac Mueller, both junior wide receivers/defensive backs, were the other two All-District Honorable Mentions.
Shook, in his first stint on varsity, sustained a season-ending injury in the first quarter of game five, but he still had 21 catches for 220 yards and returned six punts for 54 yards.
“He is one of our most explosive players,” Hermanson said. “If he would have stayed healthy he would have had by far the most in the district. We’re looking forward to huge things next year.”
Mueller pulled down 22 passes for a team-high and the fifth-most-in-the-district 387 yards.
“He will be a star next year,” Hermanson said.
Named Rookie of the Year was running back and linebacker Tommy Kennedy. With 59 carriers for 208 yards, the sophomore was the Clippers’ leading rusher. He also had 21 solo tackles and 50 assists with five tackles behind the line, two sacks and one forced fumble.
“This was the hardest award,” Hermanson said. “How do you pick a rookie of the year with basically everyone playing their first games? We had so many deserving people, but he led us stat-wise and with the energy and fire and spirt that we need next year.”
The Special Teams Player of the Year was senior Jamal Zishka. Before an injury in the homecoming game ended his season, he kicked off a dozen times, made two of four PAT kicks, returned five kickoffs for a total of 77 yards and returned two punts for a total of 5 yards.
“He was a great special teams player until he got hurt,” Hermanson said.
The Unsung Hero award went to Josh Dawald. Besides his role as a blocker, the 6-3, 210-lb tackle had a dozen solo tackles and 23 assists with six tackles behind the line, two sacks and a fumble recovery.
“He really grew as a leader,” assistant coach Matt Miller said, “not only in his play but on how he led the team and how people responded to him. He was just a staple on offense and defense.”
Sophomore Lucas Walechka took home the Scout Team Player of the Year trophy.
“I called him out in practice because he was just doing an amazing job,” said Miller, “and really what he did in practice made me believe he could go out in a game and do it.”
Seniors Levi Baker and Lucas Mueller both received the Mike & Andy Struck Memorial Award for their leadership, dedication, good attitude and for being an all-around good person, said assistant coach Brady Hahn, a friend of the Struck brothers.
On again, off again with injuries throughout the season, Baker carried the ball 24 times for 87 yards and had seven catches for 43 yards.
“We were waiting forever for this guy to play,” Hermanson said. “He was a good leader. Every second he was on the field, he helped us. We just couldn’t keep him out there long enough.”
Before the first game, Mueller got hurt in a scrimmage and never made it back on the field.
“He was someone for years who we thought was going to be the star for us this year, and it didn’t work out because of injury, but we sure loved having Luke,” Hermanson said.
Known for his acrobatic catches, wide receiver Jerren Jobe was one of the few seniors to play in every game and a first-year letter winner. With 21 receptions, he was tied for second in the district. His 24 catches were the most for the Clippers, and he had the second most receiving yards with 296. On defense, he had a pair of picks.
“He’s a good athlete who never played any varsity football before,” Hermanson said.
Junior Eric Rohlfing was injured most of the season. He played in only three games but had eight tackles, 20 assists with a dozen tackles on the opponent’s side of the scrimmage line as well as one recovered fumble.
“If he had played all of every game he would have for sure been an all-state player,” Hermanson said. “Hopefully we can get him healthy. If we can, he will be somebody Cleveland will be very proud of.”
Also a junior letter winner was wide receiver Blake McVenes
“This is somebody who should be playing receiver or defensive back, but because of all of our injuries, he had to play all every game at linebacker and a lot at running back. He’s a talented guy, and hopefully we can get him out to the spots he belongs next year.”
Sophomore letter winners were Jacob Anderly, Cade Kriha, Fischer Knish Carter Dylla and Jackson Meyer, who stepped in for the injured McCabe at quarterback and completed 34 of 62 pass attempts for 348 yards. Tight end and linebacker Tanyon Hoheisel was the only freshman letter winner. Sophomore Jay Pankratz lettered as the team’s manager but plans to be on the roster next year.
Assistant coach Kyle Atherton also recognized the Clippers who didn’t letter but whose time will come. They included freshmen Henry Strobel, Jacob Rohlfing, Jack Voit and Martin Gibbs and sophomores Ethan Fuller, Kaleb Timlin, Cody Ranger Jack Mertens, Colin Krenik, Josh Hoeft and Kolby Gens. He also recognized junior Jackson Gibbs, who wasn’t on the roster because he didn’t come out in time.
“These guys probably did the most work every day in practice and still came every day knowing their playing time was probably going to be limited but that they would get playing time,” Atherton said.
Hermanson said the 2020 season kicked off the night of the banquet. Like Atherton, he thanked the seniors for doing their best and encouraged their underclassman to start preparing for next year.
“High school football is a special thing. Football isn’t a sport you can play your whole life. You can always play golf. You can go to the Y when you are 70 and be on a team with uniforms and referees and play basketball. You can play town team forever. You can play every sport except for real, Friday night under-the-lights football. Even the college players who we had say ‘I just wish I could play Friday night football,’ because it’s different than when you are playing in the afternoon as opposed to in front of your whole town, in front of your whole school on those few special nights. So if you start working now, those nights are going to be a lot more fun.”
Hermanson named Shook, Seely and McCabe as next year’s captains. He wants them to work with all who return next year and to recruit players who did not go out this season.
“They are going to get everybody following Matt (Millers’ strengthening program, which will start in January) and working toward a great year, so we all can enjoy it,” said the head coach. “It’s going to be a lot more fun to come to games. I promise you that. They’re going to be bigger and stronger and faster.”