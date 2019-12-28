The St. Peter boys basketball team started on fire in the first night of the Fargo Oak Grove Carnal Classic boys basketball tournament on Friday in North Dakota.
The Saints jumped to a 59-25 lead at halftime over Hawley and never let up on their way to a 93-55 victory.
"We stormed out of the gates in this one and never looked back," St. Peter head coach Sean Keating said. "Bennett Olson hit a 30 foot 3 at the halftime buzzer to send us into the locker room. We played fast and got a lot of transition baskets which was spurred by Wyatt Olson's rebounding and Ethan Grant pushing the ball in transition."
He added, "To top it off, Mason Doherty (a Saints senior with down syndrome) hit two 3's. He hit one in the Le Sueur game. He was 2 of 3 on the night."
Wyatt Olson led the Saints with a double-double of 24 points and 10 rebounds.
Also in double figures, Josh Johnson and Bennett Olson scored 13 points each, and Kaden Oeltjenbruns netted 11. Twelve different players scored.
St. Peter hit eight 3-pointers, 26 2's and were 17-28 free throws.
The Nuggets were led by Mason Gratton with 15 and Brady Gratton with 10.
The tournament honors longtime Grovers boys basketball coach Steve Carnal, who battled back from prostrate cancer. The four teams are coached by Carnal’s former players — Oak Grove coached by 1985 graduate Kyle Card; Hawley, coached by 1999 graduate Nathan Stoa; St. Peter, coached by 2001 graduate Sean Keating and Sunrise Mountain, located in Peoria, Ariz., coached by 1987 graduate Gary Rath.
Carnal coached at Oak Grove from 1980-2008 with a career record of 559-223 with 12 district championships, three regional titles and a state championship in 2000.
Hawley dropped to a record of 1-5.
St. Peter (7-2) next faces Sunrise Mountain at 2 p.m. Saturday. Sunrise Mountain (12-2) defeated Oak Grove 101-60 in the first round.
Sunrise Mountain is very talented, Keating said. "Should be a good game."
After the winter break, St. Peter then heads back to the court at 7:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4 hosting St. James.
St Peter 52 41 93
Hawley 25 30 55
St. Peter 93 (Ethan Volk 3, Kaden Oeltjenbruns 11, Josh Johnson 13, Shea Hildebrandt 5, Zach Taylor 2, Mason Doherty 6, Wyatt Olson 24, Vinny Guappone 1, Ethan Grant 8, Taylor Linsmeier 2, Bennett Olson 13, Carson Kennedy 5)