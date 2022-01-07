The Minnesota River boys hockey team opened 2022 with a road game against Big South Conference opponent Waseca on Thursday night. Despite owning the lead twice over the course of the game, the Bulldogs ultimately succumbed to the Bluejays when Waseca scored the final three goals to earn the 4-2 win.
Seven minutes, 44 seconds into the first period, Minnesota River took a 1-0 lead when Braylon Hoffman scored an even strength goal off the sticks of teammates Sam Smith and Kellen O'Keefe. The Bluejays were able to score the equalizer with just under two minutes to go in the first period, sending the teams into the locker rooms tied 1-1.
The Bulldogs once again took the lead when Brooks Reicks took passes from Reice Narum and Chase Goecke and lit the lamp. Unfortunately for Minnesota River, that would be the final goal of the night, and a couple of minutes later the Bluejays scored the first of their three straight goals to finish the game. Waseca took its first lead of the night at 16:23 with a goal and they scored the final goal just under two minutes into the third.
Each team was called for three minor penalties in the game and the Bluejays held a slight edge in shots on goal, 37-34.
The loss drops the Bulldogs to 3-7 (1-3 BSC) on the season. Minnesota River returns to the ice Saturday, Jan. 8 when the team travels to New Ulm to take on the Eagles with puck drop scheduled for 4 p.m.