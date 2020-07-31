In two, four-inning games Thursday, Cleveland Black U18 softball team shut out USC/Wells 11-0, 10-0 at Wells.
Game 1 - Cleveland 11 - USC 0
Sierra Davis pitched four innings, allowing four hits, striking out two and hitting one batter in earning the shutout. Cleveland had no fielding errors.
Cleveland had 14 hits.
Nicole McCabe singled in the first inning and had a two-RBI double in the third.
Lexi Hollerich singled in the first, tripled in the second and had an RBI single in the third.
Emily Kern had an RBI triple in the second and an RBI single in the third.
Brianna Connor had a single in the first.
Grayce Kortuem had a triple in the third.
Davis had a three-RBI double in the first and an RBI single in the third
Jordyn Klingel had an RBI double in the first.
Taylin Gosch had a triple in the first
Laci Hollerich had a single in the third.
Game 2 - Cleveland 10 - USC 0
Kern pitched a four-inning, one-hit shutout with four strikeouts and one walk. The Black had two errors.
The Black collected 13 hits.
McCabe had an RBI single in the first and second and a single in the fourth.
Lexi Hollerich had an RBI single in the first and an RBI double in the second and the fourth.
Kern had an RBI double in the first, a single in the second and an RBI double in the fourth.
Kortuem had and RBI double in the fourth.
Klingel reached on an error in the second.
Gosch walked in the first, singled in the second and walked in the fourth.
Laci Hollerich singled in the first, had an RBI sacrifice in the second and a single in the fourth.
Cleveland returns home Aug. 4 versus Mankato White and Aug. 6 versus Lake Crystal. Fist pitch is at 6 p.m.