St. Peter gymnastics head coach Kris Glidden and co-captains Hannah Brenke and Makayla Moline remain optimistic this season, even amid virtual training, as athletes work out only on their own.
“Coaches can meet with our athletes virtually starting Dec. 7,” St. Peter gymnastics coach Kris Glidden said. “So the plan is for our coaching staff and captains to hold google meetings with our athletes online as often as possible. We will also post conditioning and things to work on in a virtual space like Google Classroom. Athletes will need to do these workouts on their own. We do not want the athletes getting together in person at this time, especially with the four-week pause the governor has issued.”
“I am hoping our community follows through with the guidelines the governor has set forth, so this four-week pause doesn’t turn into a longer pause or worse yet cancelling winter sports altogether,” Glidden said. “I have no idea when things will be back to normal. I can only stay optimistic, and I look forward to safely getting back together with our students and athletes as soon as possible.”
Adapting to tough times
St. Peter gymnastics captains are unhappy about the situation, but they are taking it in stride.
“It is pretty sad to see my senior season get pushed to so little, but, if it is what needs to happen to protect the people of the community, I understand,” St. Peter senior gymnastics co-captain Hannah Brenke said. “As a sport that I have been doing for almost 15 years now, I think it would be nice to finish it off with one last full season, but we will definitely try and make the most out of it.”
St. Peter junior gymnastics co-captain Makayla Moline said: “I hope that we can have a season, so we can have more fun! I appreciate all of the work that my coach Mrs. Glidden and co-captain Hannah Brenke are putting in to help get our team together and work through the new challenges that COVID has brought.”
Coping with the situation
Unable to train normally, gymnasts are finding ways to stay active.
“In a normal year, I would be training off-season with some of my teammates and going to the gym almost everyday,” Brenke said. “But, with COVID-19 they have now closed the gyms and I am no longer allowed to continue practicing my sport. Even though I am not allowed to go to the gym, I’m still finding ways to stay active with at home workouts. With Minnesota’s weather, I think we are all just trying to stay as active as we can even while still being inside most of the time. Personally, I already had a pretty good setup for at home workouts before COVID-19, doing daily runs on my treadmill and using my dumbbells and resources I have to get the most out of my workouts.
“Staying active is super important to help your team as a whole so when or if we are able to get back into the gym there is not a barrier of getting yourself back into shape before you can get started on the skills you need to work on. Normally we would have a few weeks at the beginning of our season to get practice in before our competition actually started, but with this year we might not get as much.
“As of now we will be holding some virtual workouts for the team to do as a whole and some daily workouts will be sent out just for the team to complete on their own when our season is supposed to start. Before then we will just hold some informational meetings for our teammates just to get them caught up with everything that is happening.”
Moline said she has been lifting weights two to three times a week at Anytime Fitness. “I also do gymnastics four days a week at the club in Mankato. On my off days, I walk on the treadmill or go biking. I hope it helps the team to get the motivation to go out and put in the work to get stronger and better. Conditioning is important and sometimes we don’t get to do as much as we would like to during our practices. This will give us all time we need to get stronger and work on our endurance.”
Comparing this year to normal year
It’s a much different world overall and in high school sports.
“COIVD-19 has made my senior season more difficult than normal,” Brenke said. “Unlike most years, it has really changed a lot of things about the way we are dealing with our sports as captains and seniors on our teams. I think we all came into the season knowing that it would be shortened and it wouldn’t be like the seasons as in past years. I’ve noticed huge changes overall just dealing with trying to get our team organized and get all the information out without having physical contact with our teammates. Much of the decision making is made over email or a google meet which is pretty difficult to do!
“The governor’s four-week pause has affected many of my activities that I normally use to train for my sport, but I think that as athletes we will find ways to make it work. I will continue to do at home workouts as much as I possibly can and try to prepare for my last season.”
Moline said: “There is a lot of uncertainty about if we will even have a season. We are going to be doing virtual get togethers for planning, working out and getting to know each other.”
Following safety rules
Gymnasts practice social distancing and wear safety masks. Except for spotting, contact is limited in the individual sport.
“Personally, I think that it is very important that we all follow the rules when it comes to the governor’s orders,” Brenke said. “When we practice social distancing, wear our masks and limit the amount of places we go, we are also slowing the spread of COVID-19 which can help us get back to the sports that we so desperately want to be in right now.
“All of our practices so far will be online over google meets! We will do workouts over google meets for the most part. As far as we know we will not have physical practices until we are allowed to. As for intrasquad meets, it is still up for determination but anything is still possible.”
Moline said she is following the COVID rules by staying home, wearing a face mask and washing her hands. “Now that the gyms are closed, I’m going to have to find better ways to work out at home to stay in prime shape. For contact, we don’t have that much except that we use the same equipment as everyone. So there will probably have to be some precautions with that once we are back in the gym. We all try to keep our distance as much as we can. But if you get spotted, you are close to the other person.
“We don’t have anything scheduled yet, but hopefully after Jan. 4th we hope to get our practices going. We are going to do google meets to condition, so we will interact with our teammates and get to know others virtually.”
Captains’ future
Brenke said she does not plan on doing gymnastics in college. “I am leaning toward getting my degree somewhere in the medical field and looking to play softball in college.”
Moline doesn’t think she will play a sport in college. “My main focus will be on my education, so I can get into vet school. But if I would go to college for a sport, I would do gymnastics. I would go for beam or bars.”