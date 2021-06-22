In a tale of two games, St. Peter U18 softball team bounced back after losing game 1 of a doubleheader to Richfield 8-1 to winning the night cap 8-4 on Tuesday at Jefferson Fields.
Game 1: Richfield 8, St. Peter 1
Maya Pettis of St. Peter pitched game 1 of the double header.
Richfield’s pitcher brought the heat and held St. Peter to four hits.
Dani Johnson went 1-for-2 with an inside-the park home run to right field.
Ryenne Pettis batted 2-for-2 For St. Peter.
St. Peter's Ava Pettis finished 1-for-2.
Game 2: St. Peter 8, Richfield 4
Ryenne Pettis pitched a a two-hitter in game 2.
This game was close until the 6th inning when the game went to International rules and a runner started at second for each team.
St. Peter’s bats came alive in the 6th.
Dani Johnson finished 2-for-3 and had a home run in 6th inning.
Lilly Ruffin went 1-for-2 with a walk.
Makayla Moline followed with triple in the 6th inning to keep the rally going and ended up 1-for-3.
Ryenne Pettis batted 2-for-3 and capped off the scoring in the 6th with an RBI single.
St. Peter (3-1 in the Metro Area 16/18U Big West League) next travels to MN Whirls 16A's (4-0) for another doubleheader on Thursday at Minnetonka High School. Games are at 6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.
Then St. Peter returns home for a doubleheader against MN Starters 16's on Tuesday.