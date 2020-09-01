St. Peter girls soccer team out shot New Ulm 27-1 in posting a 2-0 victory on Tuesday at Floyd B. Johnson Memorial Field.
"Guess what we're working on tomorrow?" St. Peter head coach Bre Steele asked after the game.
She answered: "Shooting."
St. Peter midfielder Maddie More had nine of the shots.
"Nine shots and none went in. It's kind of frustrating," said More, who scored eight goals last season and is looking for her first this season.
"She had some amazing corner kicks that we could have almost finished," Steele said of More. "I was really hoping that she would have scored on some of those shots."
Many of the Saints' shots flew over the net.
"We've got to work on finishing and body over balls," More said. "When you kick it, if you don't have your body over the ball, it will go really high. You need to stay lower and in more control."
The Saints opened the scoring in the 13th minute of the first half on a goal by forward Natalie Petersen, assisted by More who pushed the ball up the middle to Petersen for her second goal of the season.
The Saints made it 2-0 in the second half on an own goal. St. Peter midfielder Ella Gilbertson was credited with the unassisted goal, her first of the season, because she touched the ball last. Gilbertson kicked it off the goalie, who put it in the net.
The Saints proved that they are good passers and can work the ball around and up the field.
"We connected and worked really well up the sideline," More said. "We had some great passes in. We did a great job of controlling it in the middle and moving it up."
The Saints are emphasizing the offense more this season.
"In the past we have been more of a defensive team," More said. "But this year we've really done a great job of changing that to controlling it more up front."
New Ulm goalkeeper Kendra Nesvold had 25 saves. St. Peter goalkeeper Katie Gurrola made one save to earn the shutout.
The defense in front of her prevented shots on goal.
"They were very strong as a unit," Steele said. "They got a little scary there at the end. We got a lot of different players in tonight for subs. What I'm learning is that we have a very solid team. We're pretty deep where we can keep subbing if anyone's tired on the field, which is awesome because we've never had a team like that before."
More agreed that the defense "did a great job. We did a great job of calling it out, like 'I go.' We did a great job of falling back. We had good shape of our defensive line. We worked on that yesterday during practice. And then just controlling it and talking and letting us up the field what's going on and what's behind us."
"Otherwise it was a great senior night," Steele said. "We had nine seniors to celebrate tonight. They got a lot of playing time, and New Ulm is a really good competitor, but we came out and worked really hard tonight."
Seniors are More, Gilbertson, Emma Jones, Vanessa Krueger, Mia Hansen, Liz Mitchell, Miranda Seham, Anna LoFaro, and Samantha Long.
St. Peter (2-0) travels to Faimont at 6:45 p.m. Friday.