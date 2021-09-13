Saturday afternoon, the St. Peter swim and dive team traveled to Prior Lake alongside Mankato West and Shakopee to compete in the Prior Lake Invitational.
"We had some good competition at the Prior Lake Invite," said Saints head coach Mary Lager. "We had six swimmers and one diver finish in the top eight. Hannah Denzer placed the highest with two second place finishes in both the 200 & 500 Freestyle."
In the 200 medley relay, the team of Jaiden Landsom, Maya Pettis, Ellie Johnson and Olivia Denzer finished fourth with a time of 2:06.64.
H. Denzer recorded her first second-place finish of the day in the 200 freestyle race with a time of 2:05.45 while Morgan Peterson (2:20.30), Izzy Johnson (2:24.72), and Lauren Odland (2:23.11) finished 11th, 15th and 16th respectively.
In the 200 individual medley, E. Johnson (2:32.62), Anna Boomgaarden (2:37.36), Paige Wachal (2:38.90) and Pettis (2:39.64) finished 10th, 11th, 12th and 13th.
Eve Zimmerman finished eighth in the 50 freestyle with a time of 27.72, a new personal record, and Trista Landsom finished ninth with a time of 28.68. Addison Landsom (28.87) and Isabel Avant (29.31) finished 11th and 12th respectively.
In the 1-meter dive, Laura Klatt finished third with a score of 310.05, a new personal best, with Anna Klatt (268.15) and Brianna Baker (265.50) finishing 10th and 11th.
J. Landsom (1:10.40), Boomgaarden (1:11.64) and Selana Smit (1:15.69) finished eighth, ninth and 13th in the 100 butterfly.
In the 100 freestyle, O. Denzer (1:01.79), Morgan Petersen (1:03.05), Zimmerman (1:03.21) and Avant (1:06.21) finished 11th, 13th, 14th and 16th respectively, with Petersen's time being a lifetime best.
Hannah Denzer picked up her other second-place finish in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:34.06 while E. Johnson (6:01.61) finished seventh. Wachal (6:29.63) and Izzy Johnson (6:36.45) finished 15th and 16th respectively with Johnson's mark being a new personal best.
The team of J. Landsom, E. Zimmerman, M. Peterson and H. Denzer took fourth place in the 200 freestyle relay race.
In the 100 backstroke, O. Denzer finished seventh with a time of 1:09.40 while J. Landsom finished ninth with a time of 1:10.88. T. Landsom (1:13.31) and Smit (1:13.91) finished 11th and 12th respectively.
Pettis finished sixth in the breaststroke with a time of 1:09.90 and A. Landsom (1:10.90) finished 10th. Lauren Odland (1:25.25) and Sarah Coe (1:32.71) finished 11th and 15th with Coe improving her personal best by five seconds.
The final event of the day, the 400 freestyle relay, saw the team of E. Johnson, S. Smit, O. Denzer and H. Denzer finish 4th with a time of 4:19.71.
The Saints return to the pool Tuesday, Sept. 14th with a home dual against Litchfield. Events are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.