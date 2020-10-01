The Tri-City United/Cleveland girls tennis team completed a season sweep of Sibley by beating the Wolverines 4-3 for the second time this week Thursday at Arlington.
The Titans again swept the doubles and clinched it with a three-set win by Sami Tiede at No. 4 singles.
Doubles' winners were No. 1. Gabby Prochaska-Rachel Rynda in three sets, No. 2 Emma Traenor-MacKenzie Holmbo in three sets and No. 3. Allie Schley-Savannah Squires in straight sets.
"Tremendous win again," TCU/Cleveland coach Phil Murry said. "Much tighter matches as we won all three matches that went to three sets.
"Sibley East put a little different line up out tonight, and that made two of the double matches a lot closer. Once again, Sami Tiede was the last one on the court with the match tied 3-3."
"We really are playing well right now. We get to enjoy the past week for a few days then we start playoffs with the big schools on Tuesday and Thursday."
TCU 4 Sibley East 3
Singles
1. Jac Wibsted, SE, def. Josie Plut 6-2, 6-1
2. Rachel Widmer, SE, def. Monserrat Ruiz 6-1, 6-0
3. Mallory Sylvester, SE, def. Morgan Mueller 6-4, 6-1
4. Sami Tiede, TCU, def. Shelby Dieball 6-2, 2-6, 7-5
Doubles
1. Gabby Prochaska-Rachel Rynda, TCU, def. Holly Otto-Jess Widmer 6-4, 3-6, 6-2
2. Emma Traenor-MacKenzie Holmbo, TCU, def. Chloe Reyes-Ashtyn Bullert 6-7 (2-7), 6-4, 6-3
3. Allie Schley-Savannah Squires, TCU, def. Morgan Thoele-Morgan Bednarck 6-2, 6-2