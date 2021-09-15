A dramatic day in the pool came down to the final event, as the St. Peter swim and dive team edged out the Litchfield Dragons 54-47. Not only did the Saints overcome a 46-45 deficit going into the final event, the 400 freestyle relay, Hannah Denzer set a St. Peter record in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:29.35.
Denzer's time was 27.35 seconds faster than the next fastest time in the pool Monday, as she became the school's record holder.
Trailing by a point going into the final event, the Saints ran away with the top two spots in the 400 freestyle relay led by the team of Ellie Johnson, Salena Smit, Olivia Denzer and Hannah Denzer finished with a time of 4:02.36 while the team of Eve Zimmerman, Paige Wachal, Morgan Petersen and Trista Landsom recorded with a time of 4:13.67.
The Litchfield head coach Tim Hroma said after the meet, "Your team did awesome tonight and we thank-you for the races and for the nail biter. Congrats on the win and best of luck the rest of your season."
The night began with the 200 medley relay where the team of Olivia Denzer, Jaiden Landsom, Ellie Johnson and Trista Landsom finished third with a time of 2:08.72 to earn a point.
In the 200 freestyle, H. Denzer finished first with a time of 2:02.79 to earn four points. The 200 individual medley saw E. Johnson (2:32.04) and Anna Boomgaarden (2:37.04) claim the top two finishes.
The Saints took the top two spots in the diving competition with Laura Klatt earning 185.30 points and Anna Klatt recording 168.50 points.
In the 100 butterfuly Boomgaarden finished second with a time of 1:10.09 while J. Landsom finished third with a time of 1:10.58.
St. Peter matched the Dragons in the 100 freestyle race with O. Denzer (1:02.02) finishing second and Morgan Petersen (1:03.00) finishing third.
Next was Hannah Denzer's record-setting performance in the 500 freestyle and she was joined by E. Johnson who finished third with a time of 6:00.44.
In the 200 freestyle relay race, the team of Jaiden Landsom, Eve Zimmerman, Trista Landsom and Hannah Denzer finished second with a time of 1:51.26. The team of Anna Boomgaarden, Addison Landsom, Maya Pettis and Morgan Petersen added another point with a third place finish and a time of 1:55.68.
O. Denzer (1:10.22) and Smit (1:13.25) finished second and third in the 100 backstroke event to keep the meet close.
Litchfield outscored St. Peter 7-1 in the 100 breaststroke with Maya Pettis finishing third to earn a point with a time of 1:22.30.
The meet wrapped with the final relay race which put the Saints over the top to earn the victory.
St. Peter returns to the pool Saturday, Sept. 18 with a swim meet at Mankato East high school with events beginning at 2:00 p.m.