St. Peter girls soccer team remained unbeaten with a 6-0 win Tuesday over host Mankato Loyola/Lake Crystal-Welcome Memorial/St. Clair.
Natalie Petersen and Amelia Carlson scored two goals each. Ella Gilbertson had a goal and an assist. Adrianna Bixby notched a goal and an assist.
The Saints (4-0-1) out shot the Crusaders 17-0 and took a 4-0 lead at halftime.
In the first half, Petersen scored first, assisted by Gilbertson, at 35:08.
Gilbertson then scored, assisted by Maddie More, at 29:50.
Emma Jones made it 3-0, assisted by Adrianna Bixby, at 25:26.
Carlson made it 4-0, assisted by Nicole Schilling, at 14:02.
Petersen upped the lead to 5-0, assisted by Bixby, at 5:27.
Carlson finished off the scoring, assisted by Chloe Buffington, at 3:34.
"Our players received a lot of playing minutes," St. Peter coach Bre Steele said. "They worked hard and practiced their passing game. We tried some new things to get us prepared for the rest of the season. This team is starting to connect and starting to play well off of one another. They are determined and they are hungry this season!"
St. Peter hosts Kasson-Mantorville at 11 a.m. Saturday.