Practices and games are different for St. Peter High School girls soccer, but captains Vanessa Krueger, Ella Gilbertson and Maddie More are happy just to be playing.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic virus, the Minnesota State High School League set rules and limited the length of seasons and the number of games.
”It’s very different,” Krueger said. “We wear masks to and from practice. It’s a lot of station work to try to socially distance ourselves, so we have to keep aware of that.
“We use hand sanitizers when we get to the field and before we leave the field. Before we get to the field, Bre (head coach Bre Steele) sets out cones that are 6 feet apart, and that’s like our home station. We’ll get ready there, and that’s where we’ll keep our water and our bags and stuff.
“We try to spread out during warm-ups. We use the whole field length. Like when we do sprints, we split into groups of less than 25. We’ve been doing a lot of station work with groups of like nine of us, and we’re staying with our group for the rest of two-a-days. So we just don’t intermingle and have that contact with others.”
The number of games have been shortened to 11 with all being against Big South Conference opponents.
“We never really want the season to be shorter,” Krueger said. “But with the alternative of not playing at all, we’re glad that we get to play. We’d always be happier with more games.”
The stadium where the Saints play, Floyd B. Johnson Memorial Field/Track at the middle school, is limited to 250 people counting the players, the coaches and the referees, Gilbertson said.
“The players get two tickets to give out to parents or whoever they wish. We were hoping with football and volleyball canceled, we would get all those fans. Hopefully something changes.”
More said: “It’s different not being able to have the extra fans because they give us a lot of energy when they’re cheering, and that pumps us up. So that will be a little harder this year. We just got to make sure we supply it ourselves from the bench and on the field. Practices are different, but we’ve just got to make the most of this 11-game season we have as seniors and just make the most out of a terrible situation.”
The Saints are making the most of the situation.
“We’re very lucky that we’re able to play or have a season at all,” Krueger said. “We’re focusing on that positive through all of this. As an individual with COVID going on, I want to focus on making the most out of our senior year with the shortened year. Growing with our team and making the most out of what we have.”
Gilbertson said, “At least we have it. I’m glad that we get to play. At first I thought wearing a mask was very new, very different. But if you look at the bigger outlook of things, if this is what it’s going to take to make sure that we have our season and don’t get shut down, of course I say that we follow all the rules.”
Goals
As the two-time defending Big South Conference champions, the Saints are shooting for a three repeat.
“As a team, obviously you want to be very successful,” Krueger said. “Last year we were almost undefeated in the conference (10-1-1), so I think that is a really good goal to try for again this year. We play each team twice and New Ulm once.”
Gilbertson went so far as to say finishing undefeated “would be pretty cool.”
The Saints lost a number of key players to graduation including leading scorer Amelia Carlson (13 goals, six assists), plus defender AJ Brock and midfielders Nicole Schilling and Izzy Lind
“We lost some girls last year that we’ve been playing with like forever,” Gilbertson said. “It’s going to be very different without them on the field. But with the new season, we get to play when other teams don’t get to play, so that creates exciting energy. We get to be here, so we’re going to play hard, so it’s going to be a fun year. I’m excited to see what the younger classmen do for our team and build up the energy.”
Gilbertson said her goals for the Saints are to “grow as a team and get closer together because then it shows in the field.
Gilbertson said she needs to work on “always be running on the field and stay on my toes. And always being that voice on the field even when I’m tired.”
More said that losing key players who they have been playing with them since fourth grade will give the team a year to grow.
“It will be a great way to bring in the underclassmen and make sure they are also working hard and starting to understand what it’s going to take to play at a high level,” More said, “like talking and connecting and seeing where you can pass the ball or where to make a run. The overall goal is to help everyone get better and improve over the season. As an upperclasman and a captain, I need to be always encouraging people and making sure everyone is not getting down on themselves and pick it up. If you mess up, keep going. It’s in the past. Try something new.”
Strengths
Krueger said the strengths of the team is “playing as a team. The girls are super close, and we consider ourselves a whole big family. We connect very well. We have good chemistry. This year being a captain has pushed me to talk a lot, especially at practices always doing encouragement and positive energy there. And I have good touches at defense.
Krueger said the Saints need to work on “keeping our intensity up for the whole game. We play not as well in the first half, and it takes us a while to get up there. We just need to come out and start strong.”
Gilbertson said the Saints are “very good at seeing the field. We play together. We have really strong players on each side of the field. We have strong defenders, midfielders and forwards and connecting as well.
“Individually I have a lot of energy, and I bring that to the team. I try to bring positive encouragement. I also see the field well, and I’m good at making passes.”
“I think our team needs to work on finishing. We take a long time to get up the field, and if we do have an opportunity, we need to finish it. Emma Jones is our top forward for scoring.” She had seven goals and one assist last season.
More also will be counted on for scoring and agrees that the Saints need to work on finishing.
She said the Saints need to “make sure that we can find better passes for better angles to finish it. Also I need to work on my turns, like getting the first touch, turning and going right away and looking up to find passes.
”We are very good swinging it to the back and then finding those connecting passes into the middle and then running it up the sidelines. Individually I have pretty good endurance, so I’m able to stay out there for a while, keep running and get up and down the field. That’s important as a midfielder.”