St. Peter girls basketball defeated host New Ulm for the second time this season by a wide margin 66-37 on Monday.
The Saints also beat the Eagles 66-27 on Feb. 2 at St. Peter.
"This was a tale of two halves," St. Peter coach Bob Southworth said. "First half New Ulm was able to disrupt some things we wanted to do on offense, and New Ulm played with more energy than we did. At the start of the 2nd half we came out with a lot of energy and made a run early to put the game away. We rebounded the ball well and were able to get a lot of 2nd chance points."
Rhyan Homgren paced the Saints with 20 points. Morgan Kelly collected a double-double of 14 points and a team-high 14 rebounds. Abby Maloney also scored in double figures with 13 points, and Lilly Ruffin also grabbed double-digit rebound with 10. Josie Wiebusch handed off a team-high four assists, and Maddie More picked off a team-high five steals.
St. Peter improved to 7-1 overall and 6-0 in the Big South Conference, while New Ulm fell to 2-6, 1-5.
St. Peter travels to Minnehaha Academy (6-1 and ranked No. 5 in the state in Class AA) at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.