Playing in nearly continuous rain, Jackson County Central emerged from the muck and mud to eke out a 26-20 victory over St. Peter on a touchdown with 1:25 remaining Wednesday night in the regular season football final at Floyd B. Johnson Memorial Field.
"It was a mess," St. Peter head coach Brian Odland said standing in a mud puddle on the field after the game.
Although the rain made it challenging to hang on to the ball, the Saints didn't fumble, while the Huskies fumbled twice. The Saints prepared for the conditions by wetting down the footballs at practice on Tuesday.
"I thought our boys did a really good job holding on the ball," Odland said. "Our struggle was we didn't tackle real well, and we've got to be able to complete passes. The weather didn't help that."
The Huskies featured a power running attack that gained 303 yards.
"They wore us down up front," Odland said. "We knew they were going to come at us, and they were big and strong. They (running backs Payton Hendevidt and Will Freking) ran really hard. We held our own in the early part of the game, and then they kind of wore us out by the end. They're well coached."
The Saints jumped to a 7-0 lead when Vinny Guappone ran back the opening kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown. Josh Bosacker kicked the extra point 15 seconds into the game.
"It's a great way to start the game," Odland said. "We just put him back there this week for both kickoffs and punts and made us look smart for a little bit."
After trading possessions, St. Peter's Bennett Olson recovered his first of two fumbles on the JCC 32-yard line. Slot receiver Nakiye Mercado ran 30 yards on a sweep to the left that put the Saints on the 2-yard line.
Guth finished it off with a 1-yard plunge for touchdown with 4:14 to play. Bosacker made the extra point kick, and St. Peter led 14-0.
Odland said Guth did a good job running the offense. "I think our downfalls offensively were that we struggled at the passing game, and these conditions certainly didn't help."
Guth led the Saints in rushing with 27 carries for 106 yards. He didn't complete a pass in seven attempts and threw an interception.
Guapppone finished with 15 carries for 45 yards. Mercado rushed three times for 28 yards.
After having a 68-yard run for touchdown called back for holding, the Huskies scored on 46-yard run for touchdown by Payton Handevidt. The run for 2 points failed and St. Peter led 14-6 with 1:14 to play in the first quarter.
JCC tied it 14-14 on a 73-yard drive, capped off with a 58-yard touchdown run by Handevidt and a 2-point conversion with 8:05 left in the second quarter.
St. Peter regained the lead 20-14 when Mercado scored on a 6-yard run at fourth down and 3 yards to go with 12 seconds left in the half. The extra point kick never got off because of a bad snap.
"He had a nice run on that fourth down play on the goal line," Odland said. "It was a reverse (quarterback Guth handed off to Guappone who handed off to Mercado). It was his first touchdown, good for Nakiye. Everybody else sold the play well."
JCC tied it 20-20 at 7:53 of the third quarter. The 75-yard drive ended with a 1-yard run. The run for 2 points failed.
The Saints threatened to score late in the third quarter, reaching the Huskies' 5-yard line on a 68-yard drive. But it ended on downs at when JCC held the Saints to no yards at fourth down and 2 yards for a first down.
JCC then drove 55 yards for a touchdown, capped off on a 2-yard run. The run for 2 points failed, and the Huskies led 26-20 with 1:15 left.
The Saints took the kickoff, and Cole Filand ran it back to their 35-yard line with 1:18 remaining. On fourth and 18, the Huskies intercepted a pass and then ran out the clock with two plays.
Shea Hildebrandt and Connor Travaille led the Saints' defense with eight tackles apiece. Travaille also had a quarterback sack. Filand and Jake Moelter made six tackles each. Harold Born had four stops. Guappone and Dylan Tuma made three tackles each. Leighton Robb had two tackles and a quarterback sack. Riley Thordahl, Zach Hermanson, Adam Sanford and Teddy Pierret made two tackles each.
"The kids played hard," Odland said. "It's unfortunate that they didn't get a W."
With the win, JCC improved to 5-3, while St. Peter dropped to 4-4 heading into the South Central Red District playoffs at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The coaches will vote on the seedings on Thursday morning. St. Peter was seeded fourth out of six teams going into the game Wednesday and would likely play No. 5 seeded Jordan (5-3) in the first round. St. Peter defeated Jordan during the regular season. But Jordan defeated Tri-City United, and TCU beat St. Peter.
The other seeds as of Wednesday were: 1. Hutchinson, 2. Willmar, 3. Faribault and 6. Marshall.