The St. Peter girls soccer team's season came to an end Tuesday night when the Saints fell to the New Prague Trojans 1-0. St. Peter battled until the final moments of the match but despite several shots and control of the ball most of the second-half, the Saints just couldn't find the back of the net for the equalizer.
Breanna Landsteiner, head coach of St. Peter, said, "I think late in the first half and throughout the second half, we had a lot of chances, we just couldn't capitalize on those opportunities."
The Trojan's lone goal came in the first half after a defensive mix-up led to a clean shot. "Their goal was just a breakdown where we failed to mark up in the box, so if we had a do-over, we'd likely still be playing in overtime now," said Landsteiner.
New Prague continually forced St. Peter to throw-in the ball throughout the second half, willing sending the ball out of play several times to allow for their defense to recover.
The Saints had two very good scoring opportunities in the second half, the first coming off a shot from forward Grace Dlouhy. She was able to find a gap on the edge of the box and with a single defender in front as well as the goalkeeper, she sent a shot just wide of the goal.
The second chance came on a free kick from just outside the box, Piper Ruble, who had scored on a similar play just last week, took the free kick and sent the ball high and right. Unfortunately the shot had just a bit too much on it and it sailed over the goal.
The loss ends the Saints season as well as the team's seniors, defender Ryenne Pettis and goalkeeper Katie Gurrola, time with the program.
"We're gonna miss our two seniors Ryenne Pettis and Katie Gurrola," said Landsteiner. "Katie has been in net the last four years and it will be hard to replace her while Ryenne has been with us two years, but her energy and spirit are irreplaceable."
Despite the season coming to a close, Landsteiner showed excitement for the future of the team.
"From day one until today, they are definitely an improved team that has learned a lot. The best thing is we have 18 of these players coming back next year."
The final record for the Saints this season comes to 7-7-3, including a 7-3-2 record in conference play.