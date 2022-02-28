Over the course of the two-day Section 2AA wrestling tournament hosted by Delano High School, the St. Peter wrestling team advanced three wrestlers to the individual MSHSL State Championship, while 11 Saints earned top six finishes to earn all-section honors. Brogan Hanson (39-9), Kole Guth (38-9) and Harold Born (25-16) all earned second place in their respective weight classes to advance to state, which will take place Friday and Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
With second-place finishes, they also earned all-section honors while Chuck Born and Nakiye Mercado earned third place finishes and Evan Walter, Leighton Robb and Oziel Hidalgo earned fourth place in their respective weight classes. Cole Filand finished fifth while Deontre Torres and Taylen Travaille both finished sixth to round out the 11 all-section finishers.
This is the second straight year for Guth to qualify for states, with Hanson and Born both making their first appearances.
106
Champ. Round 1 - Brock Guth (St. Peter) received a bye
Quarterfinals - Jackson Buboltz (Mankato East) over Brock Guth (St. Peter) (Dec 10-6)
Cons. Round 2 - Brock Guth (St. Peter) over Brett Kiecker (Orono) (Fall 1:58)
Cons. Round 3 - Robert Wicks (Mankato West) over Brock Guth (St. Peter) (Dec 4-1)
7th Place Match - Brock Guth (St. Peter) vs. Brayden Linsmeier (Glencoe - Lester Prairie)
113
Champ. Round 1 - Charlie Born (St. Peter) received a bye
Quarterfinals - Charlie Born (St. Peter) over Brody Ruschmeier (Glencoe - Lester Prairie) (Dec 7-0)
Semifinals - Cole Munsterteiger (Mound-Westonka) over Charlie Born (St. Peter) (MD 12-0)
Cons. Semis - Charlie Born (St. Peter) over Riley Skluzacek (Tri-City United) (Dec 6-0)
2nd Place Match - Caleb Tracy (Scott West) over Charlie Born (St. Peter) (Fall 4:33)
3rd Place Match - Charlie Born (St. Peter) over Brody Ruschmeier (Glencoe - Lester Prairie) (Fall 3:51)
120
Champ. Round 1 - Isaih Hesse (St. Peter) over Will Fedie (Orono) (Fall 1:41)
Quarterfinals - Matt Randolph (Scott West) over Isaih Hesse (St. Peter) (Fall 1:17)
Cons. Round 2 - Isaih Hesse (St. Peter) received a bye
Cons. Round 3 - Jackson Wischnack (Glencoe - Lester Prairie) over Isaih Hesse (St. Peter) (Fall 2:33)
7th Place Match - Soren Ehmke (Mankato West) vs. Isaih Hesse (St. Peter)
126
Champ. Round 1 - Deontre Torres (St. Peter) received a bye
Quarterfinals - Zach Tracy (Scott West) over Deontre Torres (St. Peter) (Fall 1:16)
Cons. Round 2 - Deontre Torres (St. Peter) over Solomon Rothbauer (Orono) (Fall 0:27)
Cons. Round 3 - Deontre Torres (St. Peter) over Hunter Hannegrefs (Rockford) (Fall 2:43)
Cons. Semis - Chris Johnson (Tri-City United) over Deontre Torres (St. Peter) (TF 15-0 3:24)
5th Place Match - Aaron Bury (Watertown Mayer- Mayer Luth.) over Deontre Torres (St. Peter) (Dec 6-3)
132
Champ. Round 1 - Evan Walter (St. Peter) received a bye
Quarterfinals - Brant Lemieux (Tri-City United) over Evan Walter (St. Peter) (Dec 3-2)
Cons. Round 2 - Evan Walter (St. Peter) over Carter Nelson (Mound-Westonka) (TF 17-2 2:36)
Cons. Round 3 - Evan Walter (St. Peter) over Bradley Graunke (Rockford) (Fall 1:57)
Cons. Semis - Evan Walter (St. Peter) over Brady Westall (New Prague) (Dec 9-6)
3rd Place Match - Brant Lemieux (Tri-City United) over Evan Walter (St. Peter) (Dec 4-2)
138
Champ. Round 1 - Nakiye Mercado (St. Peter) received a bye
Quarterfinals - Nakiye Mercado (St. Peter) over Shafer Ehmke (Mankato West) (Dec 8-3)
Semifinals - Carter O`Malley (Tri-City United) over Nakiye Mercado (St. Peter) (SV-1 3-1)
Cons. Semis - Nakiye Mercado (St. Peter) over Dawson Varpness (Glencoe - Lester Prairie) (MD 9-0)
2nd Place Match - Carter O`Malley (Tri-City United) over Nakiye Mercado (St. Peter) (NC)
3rd Place Match - Nakiye Mercado (St. Peter) over Luke Scholtes (Mankato East) (TF 16-0 3:52)
145
Champ. Round 1 - Harold Born (St. Peter) received a bye
Quarterfinals - Harold Born (St. Peter) over Ben Glogowski (Mankato East) (Fall 2:49)
Semifinals - Harold Born (St. Peter) over Cole Franek (Tri-City United) (Dec 13-12)
1st Place Match - Colton Bornholdt (New Prague) over Harold Born (St. Peter) (Fall 1:30)
2nd Place Match - Harold Born (St. Peter) over Cole Franek (Tri-City United) (NC)
152
Champ. Round 1 - Taylen Travaille (St. Peter) over Nolan Krzmarzick (Mankato West) (Fall 1:59)
Quarterfinals - Caleb Whipps (Tri-City United) over Taylen Travaille (St. Peter) (Fall 1:22)
Cons. Round 2 - Taylen Travaille (St. Peter) over Jeff Ritter (Delano) (Fall 1:24)
Cons. Round 3 - Taylen Travaille (St. Peter) over Max Morgan (Mankato East) (Dec 11-4)
Cons. Semis - Leo Siekmann (Scott West) over Taylen Travaille (St. Peter) (Fall 0:50)
5th Place Match - Patrick Duske (Watertown Mayer- Mayer Luth.) over Taylen Travaille (St. Peter) (Fall 0:22)
160
Champ. Round 1 - Brogan Hanson (St. Peter) received a bye
Quarterfinals - Brogan Hanson (St. Peter) over Eli McKown (Orono) (Fall 5:54)
Semifinals - Brogan Hanson (St. Peter) over Jace Cacka (Glencoe - Lester Prairie) (Dec 3-2)
1st Place Match - Bryce Burkett (Watertown Mayer- Mayer Luth.) over Brogan Hanson (St. Peter) (Dec 9-2)
2nd Place Match - Brogan Hanson (St. Peter) over Jace Cacka (Glencoe - Lester Prairie) (NC)
170
Champ. Round 1 - Cole Filand (St. Peter) received a bye
Quarterfinals - Cole Filand (St. Peter) over Max Hultmann (Orono) (Dec 7-5)
Semifinals - Caden O`Malley (Tri-City United) over Cole Filand (St. Peter) (Fall 1:58)
Cons. Semis - Tristan Holbrook (Scott West) over Cole Filand (St. Peter) (Dec 3-0)
5th Place Match - Cole Filand (St. Peter) over Max Hultmann (Orono) (Fall 3:33)
182
Champ. Round 1 - Kole Guth (St. Peter) received a bye
Quarterfinals - Kole Guth (St. Peter) over Jack Cacka (Glencoe - Lester Prairie) (Fall 0:25)
Semifinals - Kole Guth (St. Peter) over Tanner Burmeister (Watertown Mayer- Mayer Luth.) (SV-1 9-7)
1st Place Match - Joey Novak (New Prague) over Kole Guth (St. Peter) (TF 15-0 2:08)
2nd Place Match - Kole Guth (St. Peter) over Tanner Burmeister (Watertown Mayer- Mayer Luth.) (NC)
195
Champ. Round 1 - Leighton Robb (St. Peter) over Sam Schmid (Orono) (Fall 1:02)
Quarterfinals - Leighton Robb (St. Peter) over Dylan Thomas (Scott West) (Fall 4:43)
Semifinals - Jackson Drahos (Watertown Mayer- Mayer Luth.) over Leighton Robb (St. Peter) (Fall 4:18)
Cons. Semis - Leighton Robb (St. Peter) over Nate Drumm (Mankato East) (Dec 6-5)
3rd Place Match - Marco Reyes (Tri-City United) over Leighton Robb (St. Peter) (Dec 8-4)
220
Champ. Round 1 - Oziel Hildago (St. Peter) received a
Quarterfinals - Oziel Hildago (St. Peter) over Joshua Allen (Mankato West) (Dec 7-4)
Semifinals - Sam Dioszeghy (Mound-Westonka) over Oziel Hildago (St. Peter) (Fall 1:35)
Cons. Semis - Oziel Hildago (St. Peter) over Luke Meriweather (Scott West) (Dec 7-4)
3rd Place Match - Riley Butcher (Glencoe - Lester Prairie) over Oziel Hildago (St. Peter) (Fall 4:11)
285
Champ. Round 1 - Brady Gregory (New Prague) over Haadi Ahmed (St. Peter) (Dec 9-4)
Cons. Round 1 - Haadi Ahmed (St. Peter) received a bye
Cons. Round 2 - Ryan Butler (Mound-Westonka) over Haadi Ahmed (St. Peter) (Dec 3-0)