St. Peter (15-4) has won the No. 3 seed in the Section 2AAA softball tournament and will meet No. 6 seeded Waconia (6-14) in the first round at 5 p.m. Thursday at Caswell Park in North Mankato.
The winner plays the winner of No. 2 Mankato East (16-4) and No. 7 Hutchinson (7-12) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Caswell. The losers also play at 7 p.m. Thursday in the double-elimination bracket.
St. Peter defeated Waconia 5-2 during the regular season.
In other first round games, No. 1 Mankato West (16-4) plays No. 8 Marshall (11-9) and No. 5 New Ulm (9-10) meets No. 4 Worthington (15-4). The winners play at 7 p.m. Thursday at Caswell.
The losers also play at 7 p.m. Thursday in the double-elimination bracket.
The tournament continues on Saturday at Caswell with the remaining two unbeaten teams meeting at 4 p.m. The remaining teams with one loss play at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.