Five Saints scored in doubles digits as St. Peter boys basketball team won a key Big South Conference game 74-62 over host Fairmont on Friday.

Wyatt Olson and Ethan Grant tied for the team lead with 16 points each. Grant had two 3-point baskets.

Kaden Oeltjenbruns scored 14 points, including two 3-point baskets.

Josh Johnson and Bennett Olson scored 10 points apiece. John made three 3's. Olson hit two 3's.

Ethan Volk scored eight points with one 3-pointer.

St. Peter improved to 9-5 overall and 3-1 in the conference. Fairmont fell to 5-4, 2-1.

St. Peter 47 27 74 

Fairmont 28 34 62

