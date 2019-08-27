The St. Peter Saints girls soccer team defeated Marshall Friday to get off to a 2-0 start on the season. St. Peter dominated the game, with a 32 shots on goal, but rather astoundingly, only two of those shots found the back of the net.
"After coming off a huge win (over Fairmont) last night, we came out today’s game looking a little tired," coach Breanna Steele said Friday after the game. "We had a lot of opportunities, especially in the second half. We just now need to capitalize and put the ball in the back of the net."
Steele noted that, while the Saints have started with two wins, there are still plenty of areas to improve.
"We are still working on our shape and our positioning," she said. "The more we play together, the better we will become as a team. The better we will be able to make runs, communicate, and know where each other are."
St Peter 2, Marshall 1
Goals: Amelia Carlson, assisted by Emma Jones at 26:12; Izzy Lind, assisted by Miranda Seham at 15:52
Shots on Goal: St Peter 32; Marshall 7