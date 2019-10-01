BLOOMINGTON – The No. 25-ranked Gustavus men’s golf team Monday finished strong at the Twin Cities Classic, holding on to first place for a victory in a field of 19 teams. The Gusties shot consistent each day for a total of 294-291-292-877 (+9), 18 strokes ahead of second place St. Thomas.
“This weekend the guys played three exceptional rounds to put together a big win,” Assistant Coach Randy Stuckey said. “It has been a while since we had such a strong three days of golf, starting out good and finishing each round, particularly today’s round. Minnesota Valley Country Club is a fantastic course that’s very challenging. Our game plan was to be patient and not give strokes back to the other teams. Making up strokes by shooting under par was going to be very difficult so holding our own was important. Minnesota Valley was a par 73 and to finish today’s round at even was an incredible number.”
Jacob Pedersen (So., Minnetonka) shot an even-par 73 on Monday and finished in a tie for first place at 71-71-73-215 (-2). Gage Stromme of Concordia-Moorhead shared medalist honors with Pedersen.
Ben Hauge (Sr., Ramsey) jumped 10 spots in the final day to finish third at 75-73-71-219. Max Ullan (Jr., Blaine) carded rounds of 76-71-76-223 for a 10th place tie, and Carter Czichotzki (Jr., Moorhead) posted a 72 in the third round to complete the Gusties’ scorecard.
“Congratulations to Jacob Pedersen who was called medalist and to Ben Hauge who placed third,” Stuckey said. “Our goal this week is to continue to do exactly what we’ve been doing this fall to get ready for the conference tournament next weekend. Could not be prouder than the 12 guys in the golf program. They all contributed to this weekend’s win.”
Gustavus now prepares for the MIAC Championships Oct. 5-7 in Jordan.