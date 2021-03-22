While the winter sports season for St. Peter High School and Middle School is quickly wrapping up, spring sports season is basically upon us with most of the activity starting up on Monday, March 29.
Baseball for grades 9-12 gets off to a bit of a head start this week with arm conditioning workouts beginning earlier this week on Monday (March 22), while adapted bowling had its first practice session on March 17. The remaining sports will start preseason practice sessions next week. Those sports include baseball, boys and girls golf, girls softball, boys and girls track and field, boys tennis.
Click HERE to register your student for a spring activity. If you have any questions or need more information please contact the Activities Office at 934-4212, ext. 6025 or send your emails to kdavis@stpeterschools.org.
You can also click HERE for the SPHS/MS Activities Schedule.
SPHS/MS Spring Sports Opening Day Info
* High School Baseball
First Day of grades 9-12 Arm Conditioning: March 22
First Day of Official Practice: March 29
● 10-12th grade at Veteran’s Field
● 9th grade at SPHS
* Middle School Baseball
Meeting: Wednesday, March 24
First day of practice Tuesday, April 6
● 8th grade at SPHS
● 7th grade at SPMS
* Boys and Girls Golf
First Day of Practice: March 29 for all students 7-12 - Shoreland Country Club
* High School Softball
First Day of Practice: March 29 Jefferson Fields
* Middle School Softball
Meeting: Tuesday, 3/23 @ 3:30 MS Band Room
First day of practice Tuesday, April 6 - Jefferson Fields
* Boys Tennis
First day of practice for all students 7-12 Monday, March 29 at SPHS
* High School Track and Field
First Day of Practice: March 29th - SPHS
* Middle School Track and Field
Meeting: Wednesday, March 24
First day of practice Tuesday, April 6 - SPMS Track
* Adapted Bowling
Practices starting March 17 and are Wednesdays at Wow! Zone in Mankato. Contact Coach Kris Voeltz for more info -- kvoeltz@stpeterschools.org
* Trap Shooting
Please email Coach Jesse Lager (jesselager@yahoo.com) for information and registration details.