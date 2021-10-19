With the St. Peter tennis team eliminated from postseason contention in the 2AA team sectionals, several Saints competed in the section 2AA individual sectionals, held on the campus of Gustavus Adolphus college.
In singles, Amelia Hildebrandt and Annika Southworth represented St. Peter while doubles teams of Josie Wiebusch and Rhyan Holmgren as well as Molly Voeltz and Macy Weller also competed.
Singles
Annika Southworth
Southworth was the lone Saint to advance out of the first day of competition, defeating Danielle Ewing of Marshall 6-2, 6-1, Makiah Otto of New Ulm 6-3, 6-2 and Alyssa Lam of Prior Lake 6-3, 6-2.
Upon reaching the final four, the field was re-seeded which prompted Southworth to face off against Minnetonka's Sarah Shahbaz, the no. 8 ranked girls tennis player in the state according to mnhstennis.org.
Shahbaz controlled the action and was able to shut out Southworth to win 6-0, 6-0 on her way to winning the sectional championship next round.
Southworth then competed in the consolation match aiming for a third-place finish. After a drawn out battle in the first set, Jordan's Emily Randolph was able to pull away, defeating Annika 7-5, 6-2.
Amelia Hildebrandt
Hildebrandt opened the weekend with a convincing 6-3, 6-0 win over New Ulm's Malia Emerson before taking out Prior Lake's Liza Ginzburg 6-3, 6-1.
Amelia's weekend came to an end at the hands of Jordan's Emily Randolph, the same opponent that defeated Southworth in the consolation match. Despite a spirited battle to the end, Randolph earned the 6-4, 6-4 victory.
Doubles
Josie Wiebusch - Rhyan Holmgren
The duo of Wiebusch and Holmgren started the tournament with a bang, defeating Mankato East/Loyola's Addi Wassman and Hannah Westman 6-0, 6-1.
They continued their dominant play to open their second-round matchup against Marshall's Leah Matzner and Eden Knudson, as they took the opening set 6-1. The Marshall duo were able to battle back in the second set, holding on for a 6-4 win and in the pivotal third set, they once again prevailed in a 7-5 battle.
Molly Voeltz - Macy Weller
Voeltz and Weller took on another Marshall duo in the opening round, facing off with Regan Loft and Leah Schaefer. They battled valiantly, but came up short in a 6-4, 6-2 loss to end their tournament hopes.
With all individuals as well as the team eliminated from postseason play, the St. Peter girls tennis team officially brings a close to its fall season. As a team, the Saints recorded an impressive 17-3 record.