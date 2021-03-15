MOORHEAD – The Gustavus men’s tennis team Sunday made its first road trip of the season and came away with a 9-0 victory at Concordia. The Gusties improve to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the MIAC, while the Cobbers fall to 0-2 overall and 0-2 in the league.
In doubles, the Gusties dropped just one game combined with decisions of 8-0, 8-1, and 8-0. Singles play was equally as impressive with straight-set wins of 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 and 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 followed by shutouts in Nos. 3-6.
“The guys performed very well today,” Head Coach Tommy Valentini said. “They were focused and positive and handled our first road match in a long time with some excellent doubles and a very strong singles performance. It is challenging and different to go on the road given the circumstances this year, but the guys focused beautifully on what was within our control and worried about their matches. We are thankful for the opportunity to compete again today and to enjoy being together as a team.”
Gustavus returns to its home courts Saturday afternoon, playing host to Morningside at 1:30 p.m.
Singles
1. Joseph Punnoose (Jr., Bloomington) (GACM) def. Shota Oda (CC) 6-1, 6-1
2. Joel Hug (Jr., Bangkok, Thailand) (GACM) def. Cole Gillespie (CC) 6-2, 6-2
3. Sourabh Terakanambi (So., Apple Valley) (GACM) def. Kipton Jenson (CC) 6-0, 6-0
4. Justin Sehlin (So., Bettendorf, Iowa) (GACM) def. Sean Martin (CC) 6-0, 6-0
5. Sean Bochman (So., Fall Creek, Wis.) (GACM) def. Eli Simonson (CC) 6-0, 6-0
6. Lawrence Hiquiana (Sr., Downers Grove, Ill.) (GACM) def. Jake Peters (CC) 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
1. Joseph Punnoose/Sourabh Terakanambi (GACM) def. Cole Gillespie/Kipton Jenson (CC) 8-0
2. Joel Hug/Lawrence Hiquiana (GACM) def. Shota Oda/Sean Martin (CC) 8-1
3. Sean Bochman/Geoffrey Youngs (Fy., Fargo, N.D.) (GACM) def. Eli Simonson/Jake Peters (CC) 8-0