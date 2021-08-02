A night after being held to two runs on six hits, the St. Peter 35-over baseball team overcame an early two-run deficit in a win over the Mankato Twins. The Saints put 12 hits on the board to score six runs in the 6-2 victory at Veterans Memorial Park Monday night.
"It was a good game, we came out to play." said third baseman Matt Ballman. "Winks [Steve Winkler] pitched a great game. We came up big and made the plays when we needed too"
Mankato got to Saints starting pitcher Steve Winkler in the first inning as a strikeout on a wild pitch led to a baserunner before the Twins scored runs on a sacrifice fly and a single to take a 2-0 lead.
After the first inning however, Winkler got into a groove, not allowing another hit until the fifth inning. "Winks is our number one and he may have a bad inning once in awhile but he is always lights out." said Ballman.
St. Peter manufactured its first run of the night in the bottom of the third after Ballman hit a leadoff single before Brandon Kerling hit a single into a gap that allowed Ballman to move to third. Kerling then stoe second, his first of three steals on the night, before Mike Nachreiner hit a single into shallow left field that brought Ballman home.
In the fourth inning Jeremy Nachreiner drilled a double into left center field followed by a walk by Winkler. Ballman then brought home Nachreiner with an RBI single to tie the game 2-2.
The Twins replaced their starting pitcher in the bottom of the fifth and the Saints immediately capitalized on the change. Kerling led off with a single before stealing second and being hit home by Kent Bass on a single.
Fortune then aided St. Peter as Derek Homringhausen hit a sharp liner directly to the third baseman that went straight through the five-hole and into left field. Luke Larson joined in on the hitting spree with an RBI single before Jeremy Nachreiener capitalized on an error from the shortstop to reach base safely.
The third and final run of the fifth inning came on an RBI single from Ballman, his third hit and second RBI of the night.
St. Peter added an insurance run as Kerling reached first on a single, stole second for the third time on the night and was hit home by Bass, his second hit and second RBI on the night.
Holding a 6-2 lead in the top of the seventh, the Saints got the first out on a play from second baseman Jeremy Nachreiner as he ran into the grass for a slow rolling grounder. He had to go down to his knees to get the ball in time but made a perfect throw from his knees to first to get the runner just in time.
Winkler then struck out a batter before a pop out to shortstop ended the game, earning Winkler the complete game win as he allowed only two runs on four hits.
Ballman finished the game with three hits and a walk, to record a perfect 1.000 on base percentage. When asked if there was a change to his offensive approach coming into the game, Ballman responded, "Honestly I went with a longer bat, usually I use a 32 and broke four of them the four weeks. So I went with a 34 composite wood and that was all it took, those extra two inches made a difference."
With the win, St. Peter is now 8-4 on the season while Mankato drops to 8-5.