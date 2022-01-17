St. Peter girls basketball team turned up the defense in the second half and rallied fto defeat longtime rival Norwood Young America 63-56 on Monday at St. Peter.
Trailing 34-27 with time running out in the first half, the Saints cut the lead to 34-30 at the break on 3-point rim shot at the buzzer that bounced in by sophomore guard Maddie Kamm.
St. Peter still trailed 40-33 with 15 minutes left in the second half. But the Saints went on a 14-0 run to take a 47-40 lead.
Sophomore guard Rhyan Holmgren, who finished with game highs of 23 points and five assists, plus two blocked shots, two rebounds and one steal. made 11 of the points on the run, while sophomore guard Annika Southworth hit one of her five, 3-pointers and finished with 15 points, two assists and three rebounds.
Senior post Lilly Ruffin then took over near the end, scoring eight of her 12 points in the last 9 minutes to close out the win. She also had team highs of 12 rebounds and three blocked shots for her second double-double this season.
Also for the Saints, Kamm finished with five points, three assists, three rebounds and a team-high five steals; Abby Maloney had four points, two assists and two rebounds; Grace Remmert collected four points, two assists and one rebound; Josie Wiebusch netted two points, two assists, three rebounds and two steals.
"Defensively in the first half we weren't very good with our intensity and actually with our physicalness," St. Peter head coach Bob Southworth said. "The second half we were a lot better defensively, being more physical, picking 'em up full court and we were just more physical with out posts in the second half. The first half we were just letting 'em back us down and do whatever they wanted. In the second half we actually gave a little bit of résistance. Our defense was the difference in the game."
The Saints had a tough time guarding 6-foot NYA center Norah Erickson, who scored 21 points. But they slowed Erickson down as the game went on.
Ruffin and Wiebusch guarded Erickson most of the time in the second half.
"Lilly came off the bench and gave us some great moments," Southworth said. "She's been playing really well in the last month. She's been getting a lot of rebounds and putting the ball in the basket."
Southworth also said that Remmert gave the Saints some awesome minutes off the bench in the first half.
"They're a good team," Southworth said. "No. 55 (Erickson) just started playing about two weeks ago coming off an ACL injury, and she's a difference maker. She's a tough player inside that was giving us some problems."
NYA, which beat St. Peter twice in the Section 2AA finals over the years, fell to 7-6.
St. Peter, which has beaten the Raiders a couple of times in the regular season, improved to 15-1.
"Hopefully we can keep it going," Southworth said.
The Saints journey to Blue Earth Area (3-9) at 7:15 p.m. Friday.