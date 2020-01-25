In the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Triangular/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Triangular Friday at Waterville, St. Peter wrestling team swept the WEM/JWP Grizzles 48-30 and the NRHEG Panthers 38-33. NRHEG beat WEM/JWP 49-27.
St. Peter had five double winners: Nakiye Mercado at 106, Taylen Travaille with one fall at 113, Wareke Gillette with one fall at 152, Kole Guth with one fall at 160 and Eli Hunt at 182.
Against WEM-JWP, St. Peter (11-5) jumped to a 53-0 lead after 11 matches.
Falls went to Taylen Travaille at 113 pounds, Noah Hunt at 132, Nathan Fogal at 145 and Cole Filand at 170.
Nakiye Mercado won by technical fall at 106.
Winning by decisions were Brogan Hanson at 138 and Wareke Gillette at 152.
The Saints also won four matches by forfeits.
Against NRHEG, four Saints won by falls: Noah Hunt at 126, Gillette at 152, Guth at 160 and Eli Hunt at 182.
Major decisions went to Mercado at 106 and Taylor Travaille at 113.
Two Saints won decisions: Amir Loredo-Hollon at 120 and Leighton Robb at 132.
St. Peter travels to New Prague at 6 p.m. Thursday.Jan. 30 and hosts a quadrangular on Tuesday, Feb. 4: 5 p.m St. Peter versus Blue Earth Area, TCU versus Scott West; 6:30 p.m. St. Peter versus Scott West, TCU versus BEA and 8 p.m. St. Peter versus TCU.
St. Peter 48, WEM/JWP 30
06: Nakiye Mercado (STPE) over Carson James (WEJW) (TF 15-0 5:08) 113: Taylen Travaille (STPE) over Gavin Krause (WEJW) (Fall 1:41) 120: Amir Loredo-Hollon (STPE) over (WEJW) (For.) 126: Harold Born (STPE) over (WEJW) (For.) 132: Noah Hunt (STPE) over Lavontay Wallace (WEJW) (Fall 1:05) 138: Brogan Hanson (STPE) over Tucker Rients (WEJW) (Dec 9-8) 145: Nathan Fogal (STPE) over Jack Cahill (WEJW) (Fall 1:31) 152: Wareke Gillette (STPE) over Kurtis Crosby (WEJW) (Dec 4-1) 160: Kole Guth (STPE) over Ethan Rider (WEJW) (Dec 7-5) 170: Cole Filand (STPE) over Ted Carlson (WEJW) (Fall 5:20) 182: Eli Hunt (STPE) over (WEJW) (For.) 195: Ezekial Peterson (WEJW) over Connor Travaille (STPE) (Fall 1:51) 220: Brant Melchert (WEJW) over (STPE) (For.) 285: Jacob Karsten (WEJW) over (STPE) (For.)
St. Peter 38, NRHEG 33
106: Nakiye Mercado (STPE) over Annabelle Petsinger (NRHE) (MD 14-4) 113: Taylen Travaille (STPE) over Parker Bunn (NRHE) (MD 15-5) 120: Amir Loredo-Hollon (STPE) over Nikolas Petsinger (NRHE) (Dec 13-8) 126: Noah Hunt (STPE) over Ethan Thompson (NRHE) (Fall 0:33) 132: Leighton Robb (STPE) over Clay Stenzel (NRHE) (Dec 8-4) 138: Andrew Reich (NRHE) over Brogan Hanson (STPE) (Fall 5:00) 145: Agro Gushwa (NRHE) over Nathan Fogal (STPE) (Fall 1:25) 152: Wareke Gillette (STPE) over Cameron Cantu (NRHE) (Fall 1:25) 160: Kole Guth (STPE) over Thor Routh (NRHE) (Fall 5:45) 170: Ralph Roesler (NRHE) over Cole Filand (STPE) (Dec 4-0) 182: Eli Hunt (STPE) over Conner Okland (NRHE) (Fall 4:56) 195: Max Seltun (NRHE) over Connor Travaille (STPE) (Fall 4:30) 220: Ben Hagen (NRHE) over (STPE) (For.) 285: Makota Misgen (NRHE) over (STPE) (For.)