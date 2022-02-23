Monday night the St. Peter boys basketball team made the trip to Minnetrista to battle the Mound Westonka White Hawks, but the opening half of play will not be remembered for either teams offensive execution. The White Hawks took a 21-12 lead into halftime before the comparative explosion of second half offense saw them pull away to defeat the Saints 67-52.

The loss drops St. Peter to 11-13 (7-3 BSE) on the season with two games remaining on the regular season schedule.

Senior forwards Bennett Olson and Alex Bosacker led the Saints in scoring with 17 and 10 points respectively while Tate Olson and Vinny Guappone each added seven points.

St. Peter returns to action Friday, Feb. 25 when the team hosts Worthington with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The game will be the final home appearance for the Saints this season.

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you

Load comments