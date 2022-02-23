...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Monday night the St. Peter boys basketball team made the trip to Minnetrista to battle the Mound Westonka White Hawks, but the opening half of play will not be remembered for either teams offensive execution. The White Hawks took a 21-12 lead into halftime before the comparative explosion of second half offense saw them pull away to defeat the Saints 67-52.
The loss drops St. Peter to 11-13 (7-3 BSE) on the season with two games remaining on the regular season schedule.
Senior forwards Bennett Olson and Alex Bosacker led the Saints in scoring with 17 and 10 points respectively while Tate Olson and Vinny Guappone each added seven points.
St. Peter returns to action Friday, Feb. 25 when the team hosts Worthington with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The game will be the final home appearance for the Saints this season.