The season opener at the Arlington Raceway dirt track saw 128 drivers sign in to give fans a great show and new shiny cars.
Mason Goettl from Winsted led the first few laps from his front row starting spot. A red flag came out on the first lap when the No. 32 Chad Volk rolled his car in turn 4, he was OK but out of the race. On the restart, Goettl once again led but soon had the company of Cory Probst from Brewster who had started 12th and is last year's track champion. A yellow flag was thrown for the #15 of Scott Porter from Madison Lake when he spun in turn 2. Probst didn't need that as the 56m of Matt Olson had been picking away cars and got around Probst to take over the lead and led the remaining laps to win. Probst took 2nd and Goettl took 3rd. The No. 17 Ashelyn Moriarty won the IMCA Best Appearing Car Award.
The IMCA Sport Compact feature saw last year's track champion Justin Dose lead the first couple of laps but he soon had the company of Austin Freiderich of St. James as the two cars jockeyed back and forth for the lead. A first lap mishap put four cars into the pit area. By lap 7 Marshall Robinson of Arlington had moved up from his 6th place start spot and led the remaining 4 laps to win the race. Dose made a last lap pass around Freiderich as he fell back a few positions to take 2nd ahead of Justin Forcier of Lester Prairie. The Best Appearing Car was 01 Justin McConnell of Henderson
The Outlaw Hobby feature saw veteran drivers putting on a great show as Karl Hewitt Jr. of Henderson and Rodney Manthey of Norwood along with last year's track champion all vying for the lead and trading the top spot several times sometimes racing 3 wide. In the end, Hewitt was the victor; he had a great night winning his heat, feature and the Best Appearing Car Award. Manthey took 2nd ahead of Bryan Apitz from New Ulm who was able to get by Robinson for the last few laps.
The IMCA Sport Modified feature Zac Davis from Lonsdale take the lead on the 2nd lap from Eric Bassett of Mankato and remain the leader for the entire distance to win the race. Matt Looft of Swea City, Iowa, started 10th and by the 9th lap he was on Bassett's tail, he managed to get around him after a few laps but was also contending with lapped traffic and settled for 2nd just ahead of Bassett at the end. Jeff Carter from Mapleton picked up fourth place and the IMCA Sport Modified Best Appearing Car Award.
The IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Car feature was exciting. On the first lap the 5z of Zach Wight from Winnebago got a little high going into turn 3 and 4, fell off the track and rolled over. On the restart, Trevor Serbus from Olivia once again took the lead from his front row start and led the race until the 11th lap when Brandon Allen from St. Peter who had started 9th was contending with him. The two went into turn 2, Serbus got a little high, Allen followed him but in turn 3, Allen dove down underneath him to take the lead and remain ahead of him for the last five laps to win the race. Serbus took 2nd ahead of Bill Johnson from St. Peter. The 00 Andrew Allen from Gaylord won the IMCA Sprint Best Appearing Car Award.
The IMCA Stock Car feature did not disappoint. Jeff Larson from Lakefield started in the 3rd row and going into turn 2 he got around five cars to take the lead. He and No. 87 Brent Uecker from Hutchinson raced side by side for several laps. A yellow flag were thrown on lap 16 when the 2Bs of Tyler Boyda spun. On the restart Larson once again held off Uecker. Another yellow flag came out for A.J.Zimmerman of St. Peter. Once again Larson led the field around the track but last year's champion Dan Mackenthun from Hamburg who had started 11th was now seeing the front clearly and wanted the win. He made a last lap pass and got around Uecker but couldn't get around Larson. Larson won with Mackenthun taking 2nd, Uecker 3rd and the Best Appearing IMCA Stock Car winner 7k Chad Schroeder of Belle Plaine taking 4th.
The IMCA Modified feature saw Brandon Beckendorf from Danube dart to the lead on the first lap and stay in the front for the flag to flag duration to win. Trent Loverude of Courtland and Dan Menk of Franklin had the real battle behind him as the two exchanged spots several times. They were also racing around lapped traffic and weren't able to catch Beckendorf. Loverude took 2nd, Menk 3rd with Dalton Magers of Redwood Falls taking 4th.
The IMCA Modified Best Appearing car was 74c Clint Hatlestad from Glencoe.