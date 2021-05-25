Nick McConnell of Henderson led the entire Auto Cross feature to win his first event of the year May 21 at Arlington Raceway. By the 2nd lap, he was driving around lapped traffic to secure his lead. Dylan Dahlke of Glencoe took 2nd and Ben Brinkman of Lafayette took 3rd.
The IMCA Hobby feature was a crash fest as there were three yellow flags thrown and one red flag with four different leaders. Chad Volk of Lake Crystal was the early leader until the first yellow came out for Ben Reierson of Arlington. Volk held his lead for the restart but there was another yellow flag right off when more cars got tangled up which sent a few to the pit. Then the 75c of Cory Probst took over the lead for the next two laps but coming around turns 3 and 4 he and the 56 of Matt Olson collided sending Probst end over end and ending his night of racing and putting Olson on the tail of the restart. Mason Goettl of Winsted, who started 9th and stayed out of trouble, was then the leader for the next three laps, but he soon had the company of Jed Trebelhorn from Winthrop. Goettl fell back and wasn't a threat to Trebelhorn but in the last two laps, Olson had moved from last to 2nd to gain on Trebelhorn. In the end, Trebelhorn came out the victor picking up his first win of the year with Olson in 2nd and Dan Probst taking 3rd.
A first lap crash in the IMCA Sport Compact feature saw three cars end their night early as Dylan Dahlke, Levi Selly and Ben Klaers all went pit side. On the restart Eric Stocker of Good Thunder had a solid lead for four laps when his tire decided to deflate causing him to go into the pit. Then the race was led by Marshall Robinson of Arlington for the remaining six laps as he took the checkered ahead of Alan Lahr of Nicollet and Austin Fredrich of St. James.
Karl Hewitt Jr. had a great night in the outlaw hobby feature leading from start to finish and winning his heat race to have a clean sweep for the evening. The race went flag to flag with Rodney Manthey of Norwood starting right behind Hewitt but could not catch him and settled for 2nd ahead of Arlington's Dakota Robinson.
JJ Reimers of Belle Plaine had a great start to the IMCA Sport Modified feature leading the first nine laps, but on lap 9 a yellow flag was thrown for the 31 of Travis Schurmann who had stalled on the backstretch. On the restart, Matt Looft of Swea City, Iowa, was able to get around Reimers to take the lead and go on to win. Zac Davis of Lonsdale, who had started along side Looft in the 11th position, was working to gain on Looft, but Eric Larson of Madison Lake had also gotten around Reimers to join the party. Looft finished 1st, Davis took 2nd just ahead of Larson and Reimers held on for 4th.
The IMCA RaceSaver Sprint feature saw Mike Stien of Ceylon lead the entire race to win his 2nd trophy of the season. Trevor Serbus was wheeling his car quickly around the track to gain on Stien but on lap 11 going into the turn 2 he wheel hopped a lapped car and ended up rolling his car up against the wall ending his night. On the restart, Stien again took the lead with Bill Johnson of St. Peter holding off Justin Allen of Gaylord to take 2nd. Allen took 3rd ahead of the 07 of Owen Carlson of Somerset, Wisconsin.
Matt Speckman of Sleepy Eye had his car dialed in for the 22 car for the IMCA Stock car feature as he led the entire race to win his first feature of the year. The Ford powered 87 of Brent Uecker, who had started 15th, was fast on the track as he was contending with Speckman by lap 14 but had to settle for 2nd and Dan Mackenthun of Hamburg took 3rd ahead of Glencoe's Josh Larsen.
The IMCA Modified feature was exciting with three different leaders and close racing throughout the caution free race. Early leader Josh Ruby from Lakota, Iowa, held on to the lead for two laps until Chad Porter from Madison Lake drove from the 3rd row to battle with him and by lap 3, he had command of the race. For the next nine laps Porter led the race as Clint Hatlestad of Glencoe was moving through the field gaining spots. With only a few laps left in the race, Porter had to contend with lapped traffic and Hatlestad was able to take the lead away from him to win. Porter held on for 2nd, and Trent Loverude of Courtland took 3rd.