Leadership is a trait that is not only expected of a coach, but foundational to being a successful one. St. Peter boys soccer coach Tanner Nadeau, now in his first season as the head coach of the program, believes leadership comes from the top, and it's his responsibility to set an example for the young men on his team.
"Communication and respect, along with integrity, should be the most important thin," said Nadeau. "Translate the conversation to leading by example."
Despite this being his first year at the head of the program, Nadeau is no stranger to St. Peter soccer and athletics as a whole. He graduated from St. Peter high school in 2014 and was a captain and starter for some seasons with the Saints soccer team.
"I wasn’t the best player but was always able to elevate to a leadership role through being in the right mindset and being willing to learn together," he said.
After attending Ridgewater College in Willmar for a year, Nadeau returned to the area and continued school at South Central College in North Mankato. Nadeau began coaching C-squad soccer for two years before transitioning to a junior varsity coach for St. Peter. His next step was to be an assistant coach for the St. Peter varsity team, a role he kept for two years before being appointed head coach.
His biggest takeaway from working with other coaches en route to becoming the head coach was simple: "The best advice I got was to make the program my own. It's okay to learn from other people's work but be sure to make my coaching style my own."
Another change for the St. Peter soccer program will be the change from a co-head coach system to a more traditional head coach and assistant coach style of leadership.
"Instead of two head coaches, the players are hearing one voice," Nadeau said.
Despite this shift, he is not averse to receiving help from his assistants.
"The coaches we have now are all former St. peter soccer players," he said. "But the guys were handpicked to give me the most support. Assistant coach Will Bennet has been a long time friend and is someone who will keep me in check."
Looking back to his own experience as a leader on the team, Nadeau has high expectations of the players.
"Student-led leadership from Cooper Dean, Zach Smith and Alex Bosacker is important," he said. "I've worked with them the last few years, and they have continued to do the right thing at all times and lead by example. They are three positive kids that can have a Domino effect that works its way throughout the team."
When gauging the success of the program, there are important goals the team has to achieve.
"While the team usually gets a couple rounds into the playoffs, our goal is to win conference," Nadeau said. "If we do that, we know we are moving in the right direction."
With the summer coming to a close and the season approaching, it won't be long until the team shows what it is capable of with Nadeau at the helm.