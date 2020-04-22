Shortly after the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources stocked 1,500 rainbow trout in the three St. Peter Trout Ponds at about noon Wednesday, about dozen anglers were reelin' 'em in.
The annual opening weekend stocking on April 18 was delayed because of concerns of social distancing during the COVID-19 virus. Anglers tend to flock to the trout ponds for the opener, but the first stocking date was not announced to avoid a crowd.
The biggest pond received the most trout, about 750 or half of the stocking, while the other two small ponds split the remaining 750.
The trout, freshly shipped by Waterville Area Fisheries from the DNR Fish hatchery in Lanesboro, had not been feed for two days, so they were willing to bite on almost anything.
Steve Schmiel of North Mankato caught and released numerous fish using a plastic chartreuse and orange crappie jig, he also tried fly fishing with less success.
Jeff Cook, who grew up just down the road on Ottawa Road and now lives in Jordan, had even more success using angle worms on a plain hook as bait. He just kept a few for himself for dinner. "My wife doesn't like to eat trout," he said.
"This is our playground," Cook said. "My mom used to say get out. Supper is not till 5."
The stocked trout are yearlings from 7 to 9 inches long and about a pound, which makes a good meal.
Three more stockings of 1,000 to 1,500 trout a week are planned in the next month or so, bringing a total of 5,000 fish in St. Peter Trout Ponds. The dates are not released to the public to prevent crowding.
In addition, the DNR stocked nearby Nicollet County Seven-Mile Creek along Hwy. 169 between St. Peter and Mankato with 300 adult brown trout three weeks ago.
The DNR also added a new stocking of 300 adult rainbow trout on an Austin stream.