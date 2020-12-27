St. Peter High School graduate Sarah Conlon will have to battle for minutes on the court in her first season with the Division II Southwest State Minnesota University women's basketball team in Marshall.
With only two players graduating last season, who saw only part-time action, and the top 10 players returning, the Mustangs bring back 98 percent of their scoring and 98 percent of their minutes.
A 5-foot-10-inch forward, Conlon welcomes the chance to develop playing at the next level from high school.
"College basketball is definitely faster, and it is different going from being a senior to a being a freshman again," Conlon said. "I am lucky because we have seven seniors on our team this year; it gives me a chance to learn from a lot of talented players.
"Some things I am currently working on are getting comfortable running a new offense and learning how to play with different girls. My goal is to continue to grow as a player and win a championship."
"She's really going to have to battle [for a spot]," Mustangs head coach Tom Webb said of Conlon. "We have 14 kids on the roster, and all 14 can play.
"We haven't had a scrimmage, so her place in line-up is hard to determine. We usually have three exhibition games or scrimmage before the first game."
Delayed, shortened season
In addition, in this pandemic season, the Mustangs have no film on their first opponent, Minot State, on Jan. 2-3."
"We've tried to tried to assimilate games," Webb said. "We just have to roll and go out and play."
The advantage is that Conlon will get a chance to learn the system before breaking into the starting lineup.
"She is on a veteran team," Webb said. "Her freshman year will allow her to grow. She's going to have seven seniors [ahead of her], which will give her a good opportunity to learn."
The seniors all can come back for a fifth year. NCAA rules allow that because of COVID-19 cancelling part of this season.
Conlon has shown the ability to move up in the line-up. In addition, the Mustangs run a pressing defense which usually allows more substitutions.
"Sarah is an athletic 3-4 (small forward-power forward)," Webb said. "She can shoot the ball and put the ball on the floor. She's a good student athlete. Her family is fabulous."
Daughter of Jerry and Michelle Conlon, Sarah joins forces with two other former Big South Conference high school stars: 5-9 senior guard Maleah Reinhardt of New Ulm and 5-9 sophomore guard Madison Gehloff of Waseca.
Reinhardt was named a "Player to Watch" in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference this season after being named second team All-NSIC for the second straight season. Reinhardt is coming off a 2019-20 campaign that saw her lead the team in scoring (15.0) and rank second in assists. She finished 11th in the league in scoring and ranked eighth in free throw percentage.
Gehloff made an impact as a true freshmen last season averaging 5.0 points per game.
COVID affect
All sports at SMSU were shut down for a few weeks at the beginning of the school year due to a COVID outbreak.
"Other than that we have been lucky enough to practice," Conlon said. "It feels great to be playing after a summer of driveway basketball!
"COVID has affected our schedule because we are playing a shortened season. It has also affected my mentality because I never know when things are going to be shut down again. It has caused me to not take any chance to play for granted."
Conlon, who was a two-sport star in high school in basketball and volleyball, credits her success to "all my coaches, teammates, family members, friends and God!"
Majoring in elementary education but considering switching to physical education, Conlon said she "chose Southwest because of the coaches and team but also the opportunity for a great education."
Rankings, schedule
The SMSU women were picked to finish tied for fifth in the South Division in the annual NSIC Preseason Coaches' poll released Dec. 23.
Minnesota State was selected to win the South Division with 43 points and earning three first place votes. Augustana and Winona State were both picked second with 35 points and two first place votes each, while Sioux Falls finished in fourth place with 27 points and one first place vote. SMSU and Wayne State were each selected fifth with 26 points, followed by Concordia-St. Paul in seventh place with 25 points and Upper Iowa in eighth place with seven points.
Minnesota Duluth was selected to win the NSIC North Division with 49 points and seven first place votes, with St. Cloud State slated to finish second with 41 points.
SMSU will look to continue its steady rise in the NSIC this winter after recording the program's first winning campaign in 10 years a season ago. SMSU, under fifth-year head coach Tom Webb, returns all five starters from last season's team that won 16 games, which is the highest total for the program since 2004-05.
The NSIC schedules will be 16 games played over eight weeks with teams playing the same opponent at one site on back-to-back days.
SMSU opens the regular season on Jan. 2-3 hosting Minot State in a pair of non-conference games. The Mustangs open NSIC South Division play on Jan. 8-9 with two games at Winona State.
The two teams will play their first games in Marshall on Jan. 15-16 versus Upper Iowa.
The SMSU women will travel to Minnesota State-Mankato Jan. 22-23.
The NSIC Sanford Health Tournament will also change this season with an eight-team format instead of the traditional 16-team tournament. The top four teams in each division will qualify for the tournament which will take place Feb. 25-28 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.