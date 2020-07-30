Sierra Davis and Emily Kern combined on a one-hit shutout as Cleveland Black U16/18 softball team blanked Sibley East 4-0 on Tuesday at Cleveland.
Davis pitched four innings, struck out two, walked one and allowed one hit.
Kern pitched three innings, struck out two, hit one batter and gave up no hits.
The Black also played errorless ball.
Lexi Hollerich led the Cleveland six-hit attack with two hits. She had a single in the first inning and a double in the fifth in going 2 for 3.
Nicole McCabe had a single in the first, and an RBI sacrifice in the fifth in batting 1 for 3.
Also going 1 for 3, Brianna Connor had a double in the sixth, and Macey Ziebarth singled in the first and reached on an error in the fifth.
Sierra Davis went 1 for 2 with a singe in the second.
Halle McCabe walked in the fourth, and Taylin Gosch got a free pass in the fifth.
Jordyn Klingel reached twice on errors in the second and the fifth.