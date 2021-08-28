COACHES
Head coach: Carmen Hanson, 15th year.
Assistant coaches: Stacy Hahn and Jordyn Jarr, assistant, 3rd year; Niki Zitur, middle school, 5th year, and Madison Bergen and Bailey Britton, middle school, 3rd year.
KEY PLAYERS
McKenna VanZee DS/L: Senior. McKenna is entering her fourth year as a varsity starter, 2021 Captain. Looking at McKenna continuing to be our defensive specialist as the libero of our team. We look towards her being a big voice and leader for us on the court, as well as one of our top servers. .
Grace Remmert/Setter/OH: Senior. (Captain 2020 -21) 3rd year varsity starter. Grace is a natural leader who presence on the court does not go unnoticed. Grace is an all-around player who will be one of our top offensive specialists as a setter and hitter.
Lilly Ruffin/RS: Senior. 3rd year varsity player, 2021 Captain. Lilly’s strength as a right side hitter and blocker will be one to contend with. We look to her leadership on the front line of the court.
Kylee Horner OH: Junior. 2nd year varsity player, 2021 Captain. Kylee has put in a lot of hours on the court to continue to work towards being an offensive threat on the outside. Her enthusiasm and love for the game will be an important part for our team and against our opponent.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Seniors Dani Johnson MH, MacKenzie Pettis OH and Mallory Hartfiel S/RH, plus junior Abby Maloney MH/OH.
2020 RECAP
7-2, Second in BSC. Did not participate in subsection play due to COVID. MNVBCA Academic Gold All State Team with a team GPA of 3.93.
MOVED ON
We had 7 seniors graduate. Lauren Niemeyer; Lizzy Quist; Alyssa Hrdlicka; Abby Haggenmiller; Kiara Rahman; Tori Zachman; Katie Petersen.
2021 SEASON OUTLOOK
This season MNHS Volleyball has switched to four classes. St. Peter has been bumped up to Section 2AAA. We will see many new teams this year. We have a large senior class returning that has varsity experience, and our numbers at all levels allows for many opportunities to continue to put the best competitive team on the court. I can see many players assuming more than one role on the court, which will help our players continue to strive to improve throughout the season.
I see St. Peter as the favorite for the East Side of the BSC. Marshall will continue to be a contender to defeat for the BSC title as well as the favorite in our section.
BY THE NUMBERS
6 — BSC East side champions
4 — Subsection 2AA runner ups